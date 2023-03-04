Boost paternity leave and let unmarried women freeze their eggs, Xi urged

Ethnic minority delegates pose for pictures after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - MARK R CRISTINO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Xi Jinping has been urged to increase paternity leave and let unmarried women freeze their eggs ahead of key China policy meetings being held this weekend.

How to boost birth rates, which have fallen to their lowest level in six decades, is set to be a hot topic at this year’s annual sessions of China's rubber-stamp parliament and the National People's Congress, which kick off on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Any politician can put forward a proposal that will eventually be ‘voted’ on, although in reality new policies have already been decided in advance by China’s senior leadership.

Among the plans put forward this week are a number that focus on how to address China’s demographic problems after decades of the country’s “one child policy”.

Gan Huatian, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has suggested increasing paternity leave to better share the burden of childcare in the family.

Fathers currently get between seven and 30 days off work after the birth of a child, depending on the city. Mr Gan did not mention a specific number he would like to see that raised to.

He also suggested offering free education from Kindergarten to High School for the third child of a family, and providing education subsidies for families with two or three children.

Attendants serve tea for the opening ceremony of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference - NOEL CELIS/AFP

Another submission involves allowing single women to freeze their eggs.

Hospitals usually require a marriage certificate for the procedure, leaving many Chinese women with no choice but to travel to the United States to do so.

In 2021, a single woman in Beijing brought a rare legal challenge seeking for the right to freeze her eggs, only to be overruled by the court.

Other proposals include providing free education up to university for children born after 2024 and scrapping the requirement for only newborns born within wedlock to be eligible for various state birth-related services.

Several Chinese provinces and cities such as Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Shanghai and Hubei dropped this condition in January.

China’s population growth rate officially went into decline this year. According to central government statistics, only 9.56 million births were registered in 2022 while the number of deaths was at 10.41 million, meaning a negative growth of 850,000.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

From Sunday, China's National People's Congress (NPC) will begin to deliberate on a plan to reform institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, and review draft amendments to the Legislation Law.

The annual meeting of the largely rubber-stamp parliament, to open on Sunday and conclude on the morning of March 13, will also review a series of reports including the premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference.

The nearly 3,000 members will additionally elect and endorse a new line-up of top government officials to be led by a new premier for the next five years.

Mr Xi is widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president, a process that was begun last autumn.

He renewed calls this week for "intensive" reorganisation of state and Communist Party entities, adding that part of the reform plan pertaining to state institutions would be presented before parliament.