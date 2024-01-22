A boost for reproductive rights

President Joe Biden expands abortion and contraception protections. Donald Trump’s chances look good in the New Hampshire primary. And people in more than a dozen states may be treated to a show from the northern lights.

👋 Hello, Monday! Laura Davis here. It’s time for the news!

But first: A Stanley Cup heist. 🥤 A 23-year-old woman was arrested in California after allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley products.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Biden boosts abortion, contraception rights

President Joe Biden is taking steps to expand access to abortion medication and contraception, the latest moves by his administration to counter a wave of state abortion bans while he makes reproductive rights a centerpiece of his reelection bid. The new actions include expanding coverage for no-cost contraception through the Affordable Care Act under a new guidance from federal agencies. The steps, which Biden outlined Monday to his task force on reproductive health care access, coincide with the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that provided a constitutional right to an abortion for five decades until the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned it in 2022. 👉 What to know about the new protections.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access to mark the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in Washington, DC, on January 22, 2024.

Trump, Haley face off in New Hampshire

A raft of polls out of New Hampshire released Monday show former President Donald Trump poised to run away with Tuesday's GOP primary there, despite Nikki Haley's recent surge. InsiderAdvantage has the biggest gap with Trump 27 points ahead of the former South Carolina governor. The polls were taken before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday, but he was trending very low in all of them. And officials with one poll noted that DeSantis supporters were twice as likely to name Trump than Haley as their second choice. 🗳️ Here's the latest on the primary.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Real quick

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

US peace plan draws support among Israelis

A majority of Israelis support the U.S.-proposed peace plan calling for release of all hostages and the eventual establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state, according to a poll released Monday. More than 51% of respondents said they would back the deal, while 29% said they would oppose it. About 20% of the 500 Israelis surveyed said they didn’t know. The plan also would provide for normalized relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which would be among a group of Arab nations that would aid in the reconstruction of postwar Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has pledged that Israel will retain security control over Gaza and the occupied West Bank. 👉 Here's the latest from Gaza.

Protestors hold up portraits during a rally organised by family and supporters of Israeli hostages near the residence of the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem on Monday, Jan. 22.

Northern lights may be visible in lower 48

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, which may result in the aurora borealis, or the northern lights, to be visible over some lower 48 states. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said it observed an eruption of solar material from the sun over the weekend, which could result in the aurora being visible in multiple Northern continental states, from New York to the Midwest and Idaho. 🌌 Here's when and where to watch the aurora this week.

The NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has forecasted the states where the aurora may be visible.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Say hello: laura@usatoday.com. This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion rights, New Hampshire primaries, northern lights: Monday's news