To boost vaccinations, South Africa opens jabs to all adults

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant.

The country on Friday started offering shots to everyone aged 18 and older as the volume of shots given per day has stalled even though vaccines are now more widely available.

Less than 200,000 jabs are being given per day, down from 250,000 earlier this month and significantly lower than the target of 300,000 that the government had hoped to achieve by this time.

To boost the flagging numbers health officials decided to offer jabs to the younger adults immediately, rather than waiting until September as had been planned earlier.

The vaccination drive comes as the country is battling a resurgence of COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, South Africa has recorded more than 13,000 new COVID-19 infections, including 317 deaths. Nearly 80,000 people in South Africa have died from the disease in the pandemic, according to official figures, but the actual number of deaths from COVID-19 is estimated to be nearly three times that amount, according to statistics showing the country's average death rates.

South Africa has by far the largest burden of COVID-19 in Africa. Its 2.6 million confirmed cases of the disease is about 35% of the 7.4 million reported by all Africa's 54 countries, even though South Africa's 60 million people make up just 4.6% of the continent's 1.3 billion people.

South Africa has so far vaccinated more than 10 million people, of which more than 4.6 million are fully vaccinated, either by the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech. It aims to inoculate 40 million people by February 2022.

After being hindered by a shortage of vaccines, South Africa now has an adequate supply, mostly from doses it has purchased itself and helped by a donation by the U.S. of nearly 6 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

Several vaccination sites have been inviting people to come and get vaccinated as many have recently experienced low volumes despite having enough vaccines.

Pop-up vaccination sites have also been opened to take the jabs to popular gathering spots.

While the government has partly attributed the reluctance to vaccinate on misinformation about vaccines, a new study has indicated that vaccine acceptance among South Africans has increased.

According to the study, conducted by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Science Research Council between June and July this year, 72% of adults accept that vaccines are good to get.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Biden, first lady to get COVID-19 booster vaccine -ABC News interview

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday. His comments were taped on Wednesday as health officials unveiled plans to make third doses of the approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for U.S. adults starting Sept. 20.

  • South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults

    South Africans formed queues hundreds of metres long to get their COVID-19 shots on Friday, after the government made vaccinations available to all adults in order to hasten a rollout beset by challenges and delays. South Africa has been battered by three coronavirus waves, infecting at least 2.65 million people, killing 78,000 - by far the continent's worst toll - and pummelling an already struggling economy with lockdowns and travel restrictions. About 8% of South Africa's population of 60 million is fully vaccinated, and 14% have received one shot.

  • U.S. doesn't have 'precise number' of Americans in Afghanistan - White House

    The U.S. government does not know exactly how many Americans are currently in Afghanistan, the White House communications director said on Friday, even as it races to evacuate thousands of people from the chaotic Kabul airport. "We don't have a precise number and there's a reason for that," Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN, adding that is partly because the current count "includes people who may have left the country, who may have left over the course of the last six months." "What we're doing is working to identify how many Americans are there," Bedingfield said.

  • India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states. Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

  • Dollar gauge touches a nine-month high as unease over global outlook takes hold

    The U.S. Dollar Index rallied to the highest level since November 2020 during Friday morning trading in New York.

  • Biden and DeSantis spar again on masks in schools

    After a back-and-forth spat in the media earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden are at odds again.What's happening: Biden is again threatening to take action against governors like DeSantis who are limiting coronavirus precautions in the classroom — and DeSantis is retorting by attacking Biden's global decisions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a memorandum this week, Biden indirectly mentioned DeSantis as one of the officia

  • Biden: Greater threats than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden says even with the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, he sees a greater threat from outposts of al-Qaida and its affiliated groups in other countries, and that it was no longer “rational” to continue to focus U.S. military power there. “We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest,” Biden said in an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday. “And the idea we can continue to spend a trillion dollars, and have tens of thousands of American forces in Afghanistan, when we have North Africa and Western Africa — the idea we can do that and ignore those looming problems, growing problems, is not rational.”

  • When the WHO director general privately 'lost patience' with China

    When the WHO director general privately 'lost patience' with China

  • Singapore won't reach COVID herd immunity: Lawrence Wong

    Singapore will not reach herd immunity in the pandemic despite its high COVID-19 vaccination rate, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (19 August).

  • Two more vaccinated senators test positive for COVID-19

    Two more vaccinated senators test positive for COVID-19

  • People in the U.S. who received Moderna’s or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster dose in September

    Federal health officials said Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer will be available in mid-September for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months.

  • COVID SCIENCE-New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization but their effectiveness against new infections has decreased as the Delta variant spread, according to new studies published on Wednesday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. None of the studies could tell whether the breakthrough infections were due to waning immunity, reduced protection against the Delta variant, or a combination of factors. - Vaccine effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection - mild or severe - dropped to 53.1% in late June to early August, from 74.7% before Delta became predominant, according to a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT of U.S. long-term care facilities https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm.

  • Deer in 4 states have been exposed to the coronavirus, USDA study shows. What does that mean for humans?

    Deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania had evidence of exposure to COVID-19, and 40% of deer surveyed in 2021 had antibodies.

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

  • Coronavirus latest news: Two-thirds of under-50s who died with delta variant were unvaccinated

    Booster jabs for all over-50s could be shelved Top university is first in UK to ban unvaccinated students Only eight ‘cowboy’ travel test firms taken off list since review began Fraser Nelson: Can ministers fight off another schools crisis? Matthew Lesh: Ardern is trapped in her arrogant Zero Covid policy

  • New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization but their effectiveness against new infections has decreased as the Delta variant spread, according to new studies published on Wednesday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. None of the studies could tell whether the breakthrough infections were due to waning immunity, reduced protection against the Delta variant, or a combination of factors. - Vaccine effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection - mild or severe - dropped to 53.1% in late June to early August, from 74.7% before Delta became predominant, according to a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT of U.S. long-term care facilities https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm.

  • COVID Knows No Bounds: 7 Black Celebs Who Have Contracted COVID-19

    Drake is not the only star to be affected by COVID's unfortunate stronghold. There are a few other Black celebs who have fallen ill due to the virus.

  • People Are Using Fake Vaccine Cards to Bypass Mandates, Here's What Parents Need to Know

    With vaccine requirements in place, unvaccinated people—including college students—are falsifying vaccine cards. Needless to say, that's a huge issue, particularly for parents of children who can't get vaccinated.

  • British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.

  • Bacteria blamed in outbreak at Duke basketball camp that caused dozens to get sick

    More than 80 people who attended K Academy basketball camp at Duke got sick with flu-like symptoms, but none are related to COVID-19.