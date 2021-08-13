Booster shot aids transplant patients; one in 10 UK patients caught COVID in hospital

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London
Nancy Lapid
·3 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Third vaccine dose 'substantially' aids transplant patients

A third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provided immunocompromised organ transplant patients with "substantially" improved protection, according to a trial published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine https://bit.ly/3yOGThM. To keep the body from rejecting transplanted organs, patients must take medications that suppress the immune system. Previous studies have shown that two doses of the vaccines were not enough to produce good immune responses in these patients. In the new trial, researchers found that 60% of patients who were given a third dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine developed antibodies that could neutralize the virus, compared to only 25% of the placebo group. The extra dose, which was administered two months after the second dose, was well tolerated with mostly mild side effects, and it also prompted substantial improvement in patients' T-cell responses, another aspect of immunity. The results "quite convincingly" suggest that a third shot is worthwhile for transplant patients, said coauthor Dr. Atul Humar of the University Health Network in Toronto. On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized vaccine boosters https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems.

One in 10 COVID-19 patients in UK caught virus in hospital

During the first wave of the pandemic, more than one in ten COVID-19 patients in the UK caught the virus while they were in hospital for other reasons, researchers reported on Thursday in The Lancet https://bit.ly/3iH7mIn. The study was based on data from 314 hospitals related to diagnoses that were made before August 2020. Dr Chris Green of the University of Birmingham, who coauthored the report, said in a statement that the early lack of resources - such as rapid, reliable tests for the virus, personal protective equipment, and isolation facilities - and "under-appreciation of the role of airborne transmission" contributed to the UK's high rate of hospital-acquired COVID-19. In the United States, doctors at a large New York cancer hospital found less than 1% of patients became infected while hospitalized from March 2020 through February 2021, according to a study published last month in Clinical Infectious Diseases https://bit.ly/3Axc55w. Separately, a large Harvard University teaching hospital reported just one case of hospital-acquired COVID-19 among 8,370 patients during the first four months of the pandemic, thanks to "rigorous infection control measures." The doctors reported in JAMA Network Open https://bit.ly/32bgWLm last September, "These results, especially if replicated at other U.S. hospitals, should provide reassurance to patients."

Nearsightedness rises in kids during pandemic

A study of 6- to 8-year-olds in Hong Kong found the proportion of children with nearsightedness, or myopia, increased from 19.4% at the start of the pandemic to 35.3% eight months later. The researchers reported in the British Journal of Ophthalmology https://bit.ly/3sbWR2U that the average amount of time children spent outdoors fell from about 90 minutes a day to less than half an hour, and the total time they spent on close visual work increased from about 3.5 hours a day to about 8 hours, driven largely by a surge in screen time. The study cannot prove that pandemic-related changes, such as the closure of schools, caused the higher myopia rates. Still, time spent outdoors "has been consistently shown by multiple studies" to protect against myopia, said coauthor Jason Yam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "Our results serve to warn eye care professionals, and also policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia."

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Lisa Rapaport; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lili Reinhart Looks Strong AF Rocking A 'Shrek-Colored' Bikini On A Balcony

    The actress opens up about learning to love her body.

  • The Feds Just OK’ed Booster Shots. This Could Get Ugly Fast.

    Mario Tama/GettyThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized vaccine-eligible Americans with immune problems to receive a third dose of the safe and effective two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.The move could lead to a surge in vaccinations as some of the most vulnerable Americans shore up their immune systems against increasingly dangerous new variants of the novel coronavirus. And experts broadly support it given the seemingly relentless surge of the Delta variant. But with some Americ

  • Family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

    Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant. Brody, who was not vaccinated, was first exposed at the beginning of last week after going to a friend's home where someone later tested positive for the virus. Vowell explained that she had tested negative for the COVID-19 test but positive for antibodies.

  • DeSantis, faced with covid surge, urges Floridians to use Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to begin dispensing Regeneron monoclonal antibodies - the treatment given to President Donald Trump when he had the coronavirus - through mobile clinics amid a record-breaking stretch of new cases and hospitalizations that have ravaged the state. DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference in Jacksonville on Thursday that while coronavirus vaccines have been effective at preventing illness and death, more was needed to help curb the spread of the virus i

  • I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

    It all started with a watermelon-flavored gummy. On a warm Monday evening in early June, I popped the sweet glob into my mouth, hoping for a little bit more than just a sugar high. The candy in question allegedly contained Delta-8, a fairly new player in the cannabis world. Often marketed as a legal way to get high, Delta-8 is a cannabis compound that can be sold even in some states where weed isn’t otherwise available for recreational use. It promises to get users stoned, but in a less intense

  • Battle of the bulge: Scientists discover the real reason for middle-age spread

    Piling on the pounds in middle age is an affliction familiar to many, but the common excuse of a slowing metabolism is no longer a valid excuse, according to a new study.

  • I was a breakthrough case. Here’s what ‘mild COVID’ was like for me.

    “I was in tears, and I was scared. Whose life had I put at risk?”

  • Column: Major study of Ivermectin, the anti-vaccine crowd's latest COVID drug, finds 'no effect whatsoever'

    Ivermectin, touted as a treatment of COVID by the anti-vaccine crowd, has "no effect," according to a major study.

  • Kids with COVID-19 often have no symptoms; smoking linked to vaccine response

    Asymptomatic infections were more common in children than in the elderly or in people without preexisting medical conditions, said Pratha Sah of Yale School of Public Health, who led the analysis published on Tuesday in PNAS https://bit.ly/3CyIOcx. Senior author Alison Galvani, also of the Yale School of Public Health, noted that asymptomatic individuals can still pass the virus to others, which makes mask wearing important as schools reopen. Surgery for obesity may have a protective effect against poor outcomes from COVID-19, data from one New York City hospital suggest.

  • Pfizer's vaccine could be less effective against the Delta variant, study suggests, even though vaccines help prevent serious illness or death

    The preprint charted the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines given out in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota between January and July.

  • What Is Melioidosis, the Rare Bacterial Infection the CDC Is Warning About?

    Four cases have been identified in people who have not traveled recently—which experts say is “unheard of.”

  • What The New COVID-19 Booster Shot Guidance Means For You

    The FDA has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for some immunocompromised people. Here's what to know.

  • How long will your COVID-19 vaccine last? And will you need a booster?

    The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to greenlight booster shots for immune-compromised individuals this week, after mounting evidence reveals they may not reach full protection with their original vaccinations. For the rest of Americans, currently available data suggests all three authorized vaccines are offering good protection at least six months after initial vaccination -- likely even longer. "We believe sooner or later you will need a booster for durability of protection," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking at Thursday's White House press briefing.

  • A stage 3 cancer patient's vital surgery was canceled because there were no available hospital beds due to the COVID surge: 'I have a bomb in my neck and untreated it will kill me.'

    "I'm not afraid of COVID, because I'm vaccinated," Michael Kagan told Insider. "I am afraid of cancer. I'm afraid of my melanoma."

  • Delta variant: 5 things to know about the surging coronavirus strain

    With the CDC estimating that the delta variant accounts for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., scientists are still learning more about what makes this variant different from prior versions of the virus. The delta variant first emerged in India in December 2020 and quickly became the dominant strain there and then in the United Kingdom. It was first detected in the United States in March 2021 and proved so dominant it supplanted the prior strain, called the alpha variant, within a few short weeks.

  • A Florida woman gave birth while battling Covid-19. She died days later.

    “She never got sick, and we assumed like many people that this would just go away just as quickly as it came,” her uncle said.

  • What we know so far about mixing Covid-19 vaccines

    Studies are underway for mixing Pfizer’s mRNA shot with AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine.In May, 20 people in India's Uttar Pradesh were accidentally administered doses of Covaxin after they took Covishield.

  • Why COVID-19 Might Be Here to Stay—And How We'll Learn to Live With It

    'As long as the virus is evolving, we have to evolve with it'

  • Los Angeles Experiencing “Alarming Increase” In Covid Hospitalizations, With 8% Of Everyone Infected Now Requiring Admission

    With the bulk of new Covid-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released today. “For the past few weeks I’ve […]

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.