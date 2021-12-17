Booster Shot Mandate+Violinists Scam: Central Jersey Today
Hello, Central Jersey readers. A lot has happened today. Here are a few stories you might not want to miss:
Facing COVID Spike, Princeton University Mandates Booster Shots: A few days after reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students, Princeton University has now mandated booster shots for all eligible students and staff. The University made the announcement on Thursday, as it prepares for the spring semester.
See Violinists Playing? It Could Be A Scam, Montgomery Cops Says: Hear music playing while out shopping and want to give the performers a tip? Think twice, say police. Police are warning locals of an unusual scam involving violinists performing at a shopping center parking lot.
Trenton-Mercer Airport To Get Nearly $3.5M In Federal Funding: The Trenton-Mercer Airport will receive $3,482,989 in new federal funding, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) announced Friday.
Franklin Township Student, 13, Who Threatened Violence Charged: PD: A 13-year-old student was charged after police say he sent a text message threatening a violent act the Somerset County middle school, said Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.
This article originally appeared on the Princeton Patch