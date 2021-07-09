Booster shots aren't necessary right now, US health agencies say. Pfizer is seeking authorization anyway.

Aria Bendix
·5 min read
Netherlands Pfizer Vaccine Rollout
A healthcare worker in the Netherlands receives the Pfizer vaccine on January 6, 2021. Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP

  • Fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shots right away, US health agencies said on Thursday.

  • Pfizer announced earlier that day that it plans to seek authorization for a booster next month.

  • The spread of the Delta variant has raised concerns about how long vaccine protection lasts.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Pharmaceutical companies and disease experts increasingly disagree about when booster shots might be necessary.

Pfizer announced Thursday that it plans to seek authorization for a booster shot next month. But in a joint statement later the same day, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans don't need boosters right away.

Pfizer anticipates that a third dose of its existing coronavirus vaccine could be given six to eight months after the first two, the company's research head, Mikael Dolsten, told Bloomberg.

But research so far indicates that coronavirus vaccine protection lasts for the better part of a year, and likely many months beyond that.

Still, the spread of the Delta variant - the most transmissible version of the virus to date - has raised concerns about the degree to which vaccine protection holds up, and whether it could fade more quickly. Preliminary data from Israel's health ministry found that Pfizer's vaccine was 64% protective against coronavirus infections from June to July, when the Delta variant was spreading widely in the country. The vaccine was 94% effective the prior month, before Delta infections surged.

Dolsten told Bloomberg that these findings indicate antibody levels may have faded among vaccinated people in Israel. That could result in more mild breakthrough cases - the term for COVID-19 diagnoses at least two weeks after someone is fully vaccinated.

But many disease experts say that the goal of vaccines has always been to prevent severe disease and death, which the shots still do in the face of Delta. The Israeli data, along with several other studies, show that Pfizer's vaccine largely prevents hospitalization. Two doses were 93% effective at keeping people in Israel out of the hospital from June to July, and 98% the month prior.

"People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta," the CDC and FDA wrote. The statement added that "virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated."

Preventing mild cases could still curb the virus' spread

COVID test texas
A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 test in Houston, Texas, June 25, 2020. MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

There are benefits to preventing mild coronavirus cases, of course. Nobody wants to get sick, and scientists still don't know whether mild breakthrough cases can leave people with long-lasting symptoms the way some natural infections do.

Researchers also increasingly suspect that it might be easier for vaccinated people to spread the Delta variant to others. (Studies done before Delta emerged indicated that Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines helped reduce asymptomatic transmission.)

But the CDC stopped monitoring non-severe COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people in May, making the answers to these questions elusive.

Experts don't even know for sure yet whether vaccines are significantly less effective in the face of Delta. A recent study found that 95% of blood samples from vaccinated people developed neutralizing antibodies against Delta after two doses of Pfizer's vaccine - a sign that those people would be protected from a symptomatic infection.

A UK analysis, too, found that Pfizer's vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by Delta. And a Canadian study similarly found that Pfizer's vaccine was 87% effective against symptomatic Delta infections.

However, the same studies indicate that just a single dose of Pfizer's vaccine was either weakly or not at all effective against Delta.

Drug companies' approach: 'Better safe than sorry'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Insider recently spoke with nine experts about booster shots, and several predicted that follow-up doses wouldn't be necessary for another one to five years. Others questioned whether the general public would ever need another round of shots.

But for the most part, pharmaceutical companies have adopted a "better safe than sorry" approach.

"I think for next fall, we, as a community, should rather be two months too early boosting than two months too late," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said at a Goldman Sachs investor conference in June.

Pfizer's early data does seem to suggest that boosters could offer additional immune protection: A third shot appears to increase neutralizing antibody levels five-to-10-fold compared to the original vaccine.

But US health agencies are looking for a more holistic picture of how vaccine protection holds up over time, based on laboratory, clinical-trial, and real-world data. Studies from pharmaceutical companies are just one part of that, the CDC and FDA said on Thursday.

Ultimately, the decision to roll out boosters will depend on the level of vaccine efficacy that health authorities are willing to accept - a threshold that hasn't been determined yet. Research might also still reveal that antibody responses only dip in certain groups of people, such as the elderly, people with preexisting health conditions, or those who never caught the disease. So boosters could wind up being recommended for just a limited group.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the CDC and FDA said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two vaccine doses give strong Covid protection in high-risk groups

    Two vaccine doses are as effective at preventing Covid in those with high-risk health conditions as they are in everyone else, Public Health England (PHE) research suggests. However, the study found that those who are immunosuppressed had almost no protection after just one dose. Health officials said the data from a study of one million people in at-risk groups, such as those undergoing chemotherapy and sufferers of chronic heart disease, showed how vital it was that the vulnerable had both dos

  • Iran's digital clock counting down to Israel’s doom goes dark amid power outages

    A digital clock set up by Iran's government meant to count down to Israel’s doom appears to have been shut off as power outages sweep the country.

  • Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims

    Michigan's attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends. Lynsey Mukomel, spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel, said Thursday that the department accepted the request from GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom, of Vulcan, and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. Election night results in rural Antrim County, which has roughly 23,000 residents, initially erroneously showed a local victory for Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

  • Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot, Equinox merger talks over, Shonda Rhimes expands Netflix deal

    Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines, including: Pfizer in the development stages to produce a booster shot to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant, the FDA dramatically narrowing recommended usage guidelines for Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, Shonda Rhimes agreeing to a new multiyear deal with Netflix, and Equinox’s merger talks with a Chamath Palihapitiya-backed SPAC falling apart.

  • Israeli PM makes adviser Shimrit Meir his point person with the White House

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made foreign policy adviser Shimrit Meir his primary point of contact to the White House, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: Meir is expected to play a role similar to the one played under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by former ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like Dermer, who was once dubbed "Bibi’s brain," Meir is a close confidant of the prime minister, w

  • Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning will stream on Netflix from 30 July

    Netflix Asia has dropped an official trailer for The Beginning on their YouTube channel.

  • Sorrento: Big Potential for Pain Management Candidate

    Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease which affects millions of people across the globe, and according to Wiseguy Research, it is a market that could be worth over $10 billion by 2025. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has been eyeing this opportunity and is now one step closer to getting its osteoarthritis candidate through the lucrative door. On Tuesday, Sorrento announced that the FDA has given the green light for the company to begin the Phase 2 testing of its pain management candidate r

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert calls Biden's door-to-door vaccinators 'needle Nazis'

    Boebert's tweet comes two days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called door-to-door vaccinators "medical brown shirts" in another Nazi comparison.

  • Psaki praised Richardson following suspension ahead of Tokyo Olympics

    During a White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ahead of the Olympic Games after a testing positive for marijuana was a decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, not the U.S. government, but praised Richardson as being an “inspiring young woman who ... happens to be one of the fastest women in the world.”

  • I'm An ER Pediatrician. The Hardest Part Of My Job Is What Happens In 'Room 65.'

    "She began asking us the questions I’m always afraid of hearing: 'How does it look?' 'Was she touched?' 'Did anything happen to her?'”

  • Mosquitoes carrying a virus that causes paralysis and death are swarming at least 6 states

    West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the US. States including New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois are reporting it.

  • Pfizer, citing Israeli data that says the delta variant is making its COVID-19 shot less effective, calls for boosters. Medical experts say it’s too soon to worry.

    Israel said the delta variant is blunting the effectiveness of BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, but how well a vaccine works is going to fluctuate in the real world and a single data point may not tell the whole story.

  • Citing rise of delta variant, Los Angeles reports 165 percent increase in Covid cases

    “The data makes it increasingly clear that vaccines remain the most important tool we have to keep Covid-19 transmission and the incubation of variants low," Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said.

  • EU finds potential link between heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots

    Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it said on Friday, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. The conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, must be listed as side-effects of the two mRNA vaccines, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of inoculation. EMA's safety panel also advised that people with a history of the rare blood disorder capillary leak syndrome (CLS), must not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

  • This School Uses Electric Shocks on Students. Now a Court Says That’s Totally Fine.

    Screenshot/YouTubeA federal court of appeals ruled Tuesday that the only school in the country that administers electric shocks to students can continue doing so.The court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration cannot block the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Massachusetts, from using a device called the graduated electronic decelerator as a “treatment of last resort.” The school serves those with severe disabilities, including many with non-verbal autism who have been ejected

  • Limit eating tuna sushi due to 'highly neurotoxic compound', experts warn

    Opt for 'varied' and 'moderate' amounts of the traditional Japanese cuisine.

  • Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for third dose of coronavirus vaccine

    Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to administer a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to boost immunity and potentially stop the spread of coronavirus variants, according to AP.Why it matters: Pfizer and BioNTech released the initial results of a study on coronavirus booster shots, finding that a third dose was five to 10 times more effective at neutralizing the virus than two doses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • 'You're not being helpful': Valerie Bertinelli slams troll who criticized her weight

    "If I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would. ... You think I'm not tired of it, lady?" she asked.

  • I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

    Dr. Hana Mohammed El Sahly, a molecular virology and microbiology expert at Baylor College of Medicine, is not one of those researchers—and she says she wouldn’t recommend that course of action. “Until we have better data, it probably is not wise to go and get [additional] vaccines unless it’s part of a clinical trial,” she says. National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists are studying what happens when people get a booster of a different vaccine than their original shot.

  • Migraine-fighting diet has 'remarkable' effects on reducing headaches, study finds

    The findings offer hope for the 1 billion people around the world — including 12% of Americans — who suffer from migraines.