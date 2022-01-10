Booster Vaccination Clinic, Rialto Books Charlie Berens

WILL COUNTY, IL — Here are three local stories you don't want to miss today in Will County:

1. 5 District 202 Students Place, More Exhibited At Art Invitational

Of 19 Plainfield School District 202 high school students who participated in an art contest at Lewis University, three won top spots, while two others received special recognition. MORE.

2. Ope! Wisconsin Comedian Charlie Berens Books Rialto Show

Marketing officials with the Rialto Square Theatre announced on Monday that Charlie Berens, Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, will perform in Joliet at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. MORE.



3. COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinic Planned Wednesday

The Village of Bolingbrook will hold a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is by appointment only and will be held at the Bolingbrook Community Center, 201 Canterbury Lane. MORE.



This article originally appeared on the Bolingbrook Patch