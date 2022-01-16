Boosters Mandated At More NJ Colleges: See Updated List

NEW JERSEY — More colleges across New Jersey are asking students and staff to show proof of a booster vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to increase statewide.

Eleven public and private colleges have announced booster shot requirements — with Montclair State University and Ramapo College joining the list Tuesday.

"As COVID-19 case numbers rise both on campus and across New Jersey, the university is monitoring the situation closely, and continues to follow state and federal guidelines and consult with our on-campus experts," Montclair administrators said. "We will be requiring booster shots, and following the strategies that science has shown work to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Here’s a full list of colleges as of Friday, Jan. 14 with booster mandates:

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Drew University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology

St. Peter’s University

Caldwell University

Saint Elizabeth University

Felician University

Montclair State University

Ramapo College of New Jersey

The booster mandate at Ramapo College comes after some college employees began operating remotely after their winter break ended in preparation for the return of students to campus on Jan. 17. Remote operations began on Jan. 3 and come to an end on Tuesday. Read more: Ramapo College Will Operate Remote Upon Return From Winter Break

Princeton University and Stevens Institute of Technology were among the first colleges to establish the requirement for eligible students in December after the emergence of the omicron variant.

"The booster vaccine is important as public health experts are beginning to see reduced protection from the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccines," Stevens officials said. "Experts are confident that booster shots will increase immune response and provide further protection against the virus, preventing severe illness and hospitalizations."

On Monday, New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state health department expects the omicron surge to peak in the next several weeks.

"We do believe we are going to have high levels for a couple weeks," Persichilli said during Governor Phil Murphy's press conference Monday. "Again, it is a prediction based on assumptions."

Persichilli added the state expects to see 20,000 to 30,000 daily cases for the month of January. She said the models change daily.

On average last week, more than 5,000 New Jersey residents were in the hospital on any given day, the highest number of people hospitalized since May 2020.

