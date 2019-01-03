Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boot Barn (BOOT) closed at $17.43, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had lost 22.22% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BOOT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 30, 2019. In that report, analysts expect BOOT to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.62 million, up 11.97% from the prior-year quarter.

BOOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $769.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.57% and +13.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOOT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BOOT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note BOOT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

It is also worth noting that BOOT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



