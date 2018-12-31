Is Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BOOT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Boot Barn Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 4.04% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 3.25% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.58% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Boot Barn Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BOOT is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.92% so far this year, so BOOT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BOOT as it looks to continue its solid performance.



