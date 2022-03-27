We Like Boot Barn Holdings' (NYSE:BOOT) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Boot Barn Holdings' (NYSE:BOOT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Boot Barn Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$229m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$388m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Boot Barn Holdings has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boot Barn Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Boot Barn Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Boot Barn Holdings are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 94%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Boot Barn Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Boot Barn Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 876% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Boot Barn Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

