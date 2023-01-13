Boot Barn is opening a new store on this side of Fort Worth. Here’s where & when.

A Boot Barn is moving into a former Toys R’ Us building along Interstate 30 on the west side of Fort Worth.

The company, which is the largest western and work wear retailer in the U.S., plans to start renovating the building at 7606 West Freeway in White Settlement around mid-March and complete the $250,000 in renovations by September. The 15,000-square-foot store is near the interchange of I-30 and State Highway 183.

The publicly traded company has grown rapidly in recent years and is aggressively expanding its footprint nationwide. Boot Barn added 44 stores in the past 12 months, to a total of 333 in 41 states (including more than a dozen in Dallas-Fort Worth).

A decade ago, Boot Barn had only 88 stores, none of them east of the Rockies. Boot Barn now aims to have 900 stores by 2031.

The new store in White Settlement will be the closest to the center of Fort Worth. Other stores are in Alliance to the north, in Weatherford to the west, and in Burleson to the south.

Boot Barn’s total sales from its retail and e-commerce operations have risen from $233 million in fiscal 2013 to $1.6 billion for the first three quarters of its current fiscal year. Its brands serve the “iconic American cowboy, from the ranch to the rodeo,” as well as the oil and gas industry, agriculture, hunters and outdoorsmen and mainstream western-style women shoppers.