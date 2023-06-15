'Boot camp' training to boost energy industry workforce

Ambitious offshore wind farms have been granted development consent by the government and will attract skilled workers

A college has begun "engineering boot camps" to ensure a supply of skilled workers for major energy projects.

Work is about to start on the Norfolk Boreas and Vanguard offshore wind farms - and Sizewell C in Suffolk is in its planning and funding stage.

Rachel Bunn, of East Coast College in Great Yarmouth, said fast-track training was a "stepping stone".

"It's about reducing barriers, having a starting point for everybody," she said.

The 16-week course, for 19+ aged students, is aimed at helping employers retrain staff and boost skills, with the expected boom in the east coast renewable energy sector.

Rachel Bunn said the "boot camps" at East Coast College would allow people to retrain

Ms Bunn, the college lead on science, technology, engineering and maths, said it was a "great opportunity... shaped by employers".

"There are short courses, site visits - and there are job interviews at the end of it. That's really important," she said.

"The boot camp is about 'do different'. It could be people working in retail - the impact of Covid where people had to get jobs and put careers on hold. It might be new aspirations.

"It's about reducing barriers, having a starting point for everybody and making sure there's positive progression."

Karl Pull, of ArmUltra in Great Yarmouth, said apprentices would be important in filling the skills gap

This week, firms from the East of England have attended the Global Offshore Wind trade conference in London, to network and showcase the region to prospective employers.

Karl Pull, senior project manager at Great Yarmouth engineering firm ArmUltra, said it was time to make the most of the growing renewable sector locally.

"We've had a massive skills gap for the last 10 to 15 years where the industry hasn't been as busy as it was within oil and gas. With the renewable sector growing, we've got to fill that gap," he said.

"We've got to make sure when we bring the skills through that we've got the work there for everyone."

ArmUltra apprentice, Devlin Earle, told the BBC he saw his future in the renewables industry.

He said: "Sizewell C will be a massive project and something I definitely want to work on. I want to make the money."

Apprentice Devlin Earle has set his sights on big projects

Ian Pease, from Generate - which brings together business and political leaders in the region - described the expected renewables boom as an "incredible opportunity".

"With all this work connecting this new infrastructure to the National Grid, it is really important that our businesses in Norfolk are on their game to make the most of that generational opportunity," he said.

"These are big projects, they will suck up lots of workers in the short term - we're interested in the longer term legacy as well."

Great Yarmouth and the east coast is about to see a big increase in jobs in the renewables sector

