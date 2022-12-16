Boot and trench coat could solve mystery of remains found in Colorado, officials say

Investigators are hoping several items found with skeletal remains can help identify the deceased person, Colorado officials said.

The remains were found in “a remote area near Rye,” according to a Dec. 15 Facebook post from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. Rye is about 75 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Among the items photographed and shared with the post are a coin purse, flashlight, boot and trench coat.

“An investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office is also working to identify the remains.

Anyone who recognizes “any of these items or know who they may belong to” is asked to contact investigators at 719-583-6400, the sheriff’s office said.

