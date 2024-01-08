Booted by DeSantis, Tampa state attorney Warren won’t run again

Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County state attorney whose outspokenness led Gov. Ron DeSantis to yank him from elected office, will not run to reclaim the post in 2024.

After months of speculation about his political future, Warren announced Monday morning that he has decided against launching a campaign to return to the office to which he was twice elected. This means he won’t take on Republican Suzy Lopez, whom DeSantis appointed to replace him in August 2022.

Warren said in a news release that he made his decision because of a “high risk “that if he won in November 2024, the governor would simply repeat his suspension — and potentially install Lopez to a post she had just lost.

“Donald Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Ron DeSantis, trying to out-Trump Trump, shot democracy in the middle of our courthouse — and he’s gotten away with it,” said Warren, who was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Lopez has amassed significant financial and political support in her bid to keep the job. She was a longtime prosecutor in the office and briefly served as a county judge before DeSantis picked her to replace Warren. She announced this summer that she would run in 2024.

Lopez is, so far, the only person running. If no other lawyer files to run against her before the April qualifying deadline, she will secure a full term without a vote.

In 2022, DeSantis accused Warren of ignoring his duty to enforce state laws. In his suspension order, the governor cited a pair of public statements Warren signed with other law enforcement leaders across the nation, pledging not to prosecute cases involving abortion or transgender health care. The governor also cited Warren’s policies that advised the assistant state attorneys in his office to refrain from prosecuting specific low-level, non-violent crimes except in certain circumstances.

Warren called his suspension a political stunt by a governor running for president.

In the nearly 17 months since his removal from office, Warren has crafted an image as a champion of democracy, pointing out that his suspension ran counter to the will of Hillsborough County voters who elected him. He also expressed support for Monique Worrell, the elected state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties and a fellow Democrat, whom DeSantis also suspended earlier this year.

As of September, the end of the most recent campaign finance reporting period, Lopez had raised more than $100,000 in contributions to her campaign and a political action committee.

Her supporters include Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and numerous prominent local defense lawyers and retired judges.

In her campaign, Lopez has expressed strong support for law enforcement, a tough posture against juvenile and violent crime, and an emphasis on support for victims.

She has sought to contrast herself with Warren, whose tenure as state attorney saw an emphasis on criminal justice reforms.

“The community has a choice to make,” Lopez said at her campaign kickoff. “Will we have a state attorney who follows the law? Or one who wants to experiment with the law?”

Lopez was out of town Monday morning and not immediately available for comment.

First elected Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor in 2016, Warren was an outsider in Tampa’s insular legal community. He spent most of his career as a federal prosecutor based in Washington D.C., dispatched throughout the country to assist in mostly white-collar criminal cases. A Gainesville native, he moved to Tampa three years before his run for state attorney.

His successful challenge to Mark Ober, the longtime Republican incumbent, was seen by many as a longshot bid against a local legal titan. Ober had a long career as both a prosecutor and private defense lawyer before serving 16 years as state attorney.

Warren lodged a vigorous and at times bitter campaign, accusing Ober of being out of touch and insensitive to crime victims. He defeated Ober by a less than 1% margin.

Warren was one of numerous progressive candidates nationwide to seek a district attorney’s post that year, fueling speculation of a veiled and concerted effort to fund and get reform prosecutors elected. A frequent target of such speculation was the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, known to have funded progressive criminal justice causes.

Most of the money Warren raised that year came from donors outside of Hillsborough County.

Warren had more local support when he ran for reelection in 2020. He frequently spoke about efforts to improve fairness in the criminal justice system while ensuring public safety.

In 2020, he endured criticism from police over a decision not to prosecute a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were arrested on unlawful assembly charges in downtown Tampa. In 2022, a judge voiced frustration publicly after Warren’s office asked for juvenile sanctions against a teenager who’d been charged as an adult in a shooting that wounded a 9-year-old boy.

Warren occasionally lobbed his own criticisms at the state’s Republican governor, who would later suspend him from office.

The governor announced the suspension in a news conference flanked by local law enforcement leaders, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others. The event had the air of a campaign rally.

Two weeks later, Warren sued DeSantis in federal court in Tallahassee. He called the suspension a political stunt and argued that it violated his Constitutional right to free speech.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle largely agreed, writing in an opinion that DeSantis had violated the Florida Constitution and the First Amendment. But the judge concluded that he lacked the authority to order that Warren be restored to office.

An appeal of the judge’s ruling remains pending.