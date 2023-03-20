Boothbay man charged with attempted murder after lengthy standoff

Mar. 20—A Boothbay Harbor man was arrested early Monday morning after a roughly 10-hour standoff with police that began when he allegedly shot a man in a Boothbay Harbor apartment complex.

Matthew Plummer, 40, of Boothbay Harbor has been charged with aggravated attempted murder and violating his conditions of release after allegedly shooting a Wiscasset man in the parking lot of Campbell Creek Apartments on Reed Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, sought treatment at a local urgent care facility before police arrived at the scene — and was later taken to Lincoln Health's Miles Campus and then to the Maine Medical Center in Portland via Life Flight. The victim is expected to live, according to a spokesperson from the Maine State Police.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man with a gun and heard gunshots in the parking lot, before seeing the man, later identified as Plummer, go back into an apartment, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers from Boothbay Harbor Police, the Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Border Patrol helped the sheriff's department contain the scene before the state police tactical team arrived.

After Plummer's arrest, he received medical treatment at Lincoln Health's Miles Campus in Damariscotta before being taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He is scheduled to appear in the Wiscasset Unified Court later today.

Plummer was involved in a similar, 8-hour standoff in 2018 in Wiscasset.

Police said at the time that they responded to an apartment building where Plummer had strangled his girlfriend and threatened her with a knife. Plummer refused to come out of the building and deputies used a chemical agent to get him outside where he resisted arrest and a police K-9 bit him in the hand.

During the standoff, the State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiations Team decided to evacuate the building because Plummer has a history of violence with police, according to the sheriff's office.