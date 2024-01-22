'Boots on the ground' help keep eagles high in the sky.

A common misconception is that bald eagles are associated with snow-capped mountain peaks. Nothing could be further from the truth. Bald eagles are fish-eaters, and central Oklahoma is much to their liking. Each year at about this time, Oklahoma's bald eagles get a jump start on their nesting activities.

Conservation officials are curious as to how many bald eagles are nesting here in our state. Research data are also needed as to how many young eagles are successfully produced from these Oklahoma nests.

Therein lies the rub.

Budget funds are limited. Only so many scientists can be hired to carry out these tasks. The solution to this problem is to mete out many of these "boots on the ground" tasks to volunteers (i.e., "citizen scientists"). These dedicated birdwatchers go out into the field and spy on the occupants of the eagle nests. The data is entered into research record sheets, and the results are forwarded to the G.M. Sutton Avian Center in Bartlesville.

It's a "win-win" solution that benefits everybody, and Oklahoma's bald eagles get the help they so desperately need.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Eagles can be seen in Oklahoma; volunteers help with eagle research