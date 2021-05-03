  • Oops!
'Boots on the Ground': An inside look at the exhausted Black community in Minneapolis after George Floyd

Jarrad Henderson and Harrison Hill, USA TODAY
·1 min read
We spent weeks with the Black community in Minneapolis, before, during and after the trial and conviction of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. We built relationships, photographed and made videos of traumatized, frustrated and inspired residents. They are all connected through a legacy of shared trauma.

As Black journalists, we were often approached with surprise. We were surprised by the activism of the close knit community at George Floyd Square. We were surprised of the progress the community has made in such a short amount of time. We were surprised at how much further we have left to realize equality in this country. Ultimately, we were amazed by the community's acceptance of our presence and wanted to make sure their stories were amplified.

The Black community in Minneapolis is connected through shared generational trauma and a history of police violence. Before the trial began, they listed 24 demands in pursuit of healing.

"Boots on the Ground" chronicles the weeks leading up to the trial and examines the aftermath of a justice system forced to determine the guilt or innocence of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Our time here reveals what needs to happen for these killings to end and what it would mean to Black Americans who are exhausted with this reality.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Documentary: Minneapolis finds peace after George Floyd

