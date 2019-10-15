Booze run from behind bars: Inmates escape from Texas federal prison, return with whiskey

Four inmates from a Texas federal prison were caught after they escaped and returned with whiskey and cellphones, officials say.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators began conducting surveillance behind the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont, Texas, located about 90 miles east of Houston, after receiving multiple reports that inmates were leaving to bring back contraband.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, four men were seen leaving the prison grounds and cutting through a neighboring ranch. Officers hiding in the brush stepped out and chased after the inmates, who were then caught and taken in the custody by the United States Marshals Service.

The men, identified as Julian Lemus, 34, Robert Young, 45, Leo Martinez, 25, and Silvstre Rico, 35, were booked into the LaSalle Correctional Facility on charges of escape.

Marshalls confiscated bottles of whiskey and cell phones from the four men.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they'll continue their efforts to work with the United States Marshals Service "to make Jefferson County a safer place to live."

Authorities didn’t reveal any further information, including why the men were in prison.

