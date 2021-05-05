Boozing burglar busted

May 5—ASHLAND — Rather than fill a pillowcase full of items, Ashland Police said a burglar broke into a 17th Street home to get her drink on.

Court records show just before 3 a.m Saturday, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of the street. Upon arriving at the home, police could hear a woman inside crying, an arrest citation states.

When police knocked on the door, the suspect, clutching a liquor bottle in her hands, answered, records show.

She apologized before proceeding to tell police she threw a cinder block through a window and crawled on in, records show.

The suspect told officers her friend "Pancake" lived there.

After being taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for clearance, 34-year-old Whitney Roe, of Ashland, was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a second-degree burglary charge.

She is being held on $2,500 bond.

If you or a loved one suffers from an alcohol or drug addiction, there is help out there. One place to start is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline, which does referrals to local mental health and substance abuse treatment providers at 1-800-662-4357.

Pathways, the local substance abuse and mental health provider in the area, also has a line at 1-800-562-8909.

