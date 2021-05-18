Boozy burglary among Boyd indictments

May 18—CATLETTSBURG — An imbibing burglar was among those indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.

Whitney Roe, 34, of Ashland, is accused of breaking into a home in the 700 block of 17th Street on May 1 to drink a bottle of booze. Records show Ashland Police found her crying inside the home, which she entered by throwing a cinder block through a window.

Last week, Roe was indicted a sole count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted in last week's session of the grand jury:

—Johnny E. Keaton, 29, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Lewis R. Carpenter, 28, of Ashland, had an additional charge of possession of child pornography added to his already pending case.

—Joy H. Ferguson, 64, of Sandy Hook, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Steven R. Messer, 44, and Jamie R. Demosley, 36, both of no fixed address, were indicted as co-defendants in a car theft case. Both men were charged with one count of theft of an automobile more than $500 in value and auto theft between $500 and less than $10,000 in value.

—Michael R. Rice, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 120 dosage units of a third-degree drug, one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug and one count of simple possession of meth.

—William J. Clark, 51, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug and a traffic violation.

The following people were all charged with flagrant non-support of a child, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison:

Story continues

—Tyrone Cornelius, 37, of Louisville (one count)

—Michael Godbey, 44, of Ashland (one count)

—Alicia Hicks, 39, of Huntington (one count)

—Joshua Hinkins, 27, of Hazard (one count)

—Danielle Kirchdorfer, 32, of Georgetown (one count)

—Amanda Lambert, 41, of Morehead (one count)

—Jennifer L. Moore, 38, of Rush (one count)

—Robert Morris, 37, of Ashland (one count)

—Andrea J. Poole, 43, of Flatwoods (one count)

—Thomas R. Rankin Jr., 60, of Ashland (one count)

—Dakota Ross, 28, of Grayson (one count)

—Charles T. Smith, 30, of Ashland (one count)

—Timothy B. Smith, 36, of Rush (one count)

—Brandan Taylor, 36, of Ashland (one count)

—Markus Ellison, 39, of Ashland (three counts)

—Justin Watts, 37, of Ashland (one count)

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com