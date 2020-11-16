    Advertisement

    Boqii Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

    --34% year-over-year revenue growth--

    --70% year-over-year GMV growth--

    SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

    Fiscal Q2 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

    • Total revenues were RMB229.2 million (US$33.8million), representing an increase of 34.3% from RMB170.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    • Net loss was RMB27.5 million (US$4.0 million), compared to net loss of RMB43.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    • EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB23.4 million (US$3.4 million), representing a 23.5% improvement from a loss of RMB30.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    • Total GMV[2] was RMB563.3 million (US$82.7 million), representing an increase of 70.0% from RMB331.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    • Active buyers were 1.3 million, representing an increase of 15.0% from RMB1.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "In October 2020, Boqii successfully completed its IPO on the NYSE and became the first publicly traded pet-focused platform company in China, which marked a significant milestone not only for Boqii but also for the whole pet industry in China. As a newly public company, Boqii generated a strong quarter with solid operational and financial growth. Year on year quarterly GMV grew by 70% to RMB563.3 million while active buyers grew by 15% to 1.3 million. These solid results demonstrated our strong brand recognition, robust distribution capabilities as well as the greater user engagement in our community. Going forward, we will continue to innovate with a keen focus on delivering a seamless user experience, with our mission to empower the pet ecosystem and instill love and trust into pet parenting."

    Mr. Liang continued: "In August, we started the 'Pet Hundred-Million Yuan Sales Club', an established strategic partnership with JD.com aiming to generate hundred-million sales in year 2020 from our products and online stores, and promote the iterative upgrade of both parties' operating systems.  In September, we signed another strategic cooperation agreement with China Animal Husbandry Group to provide products and solutions for pet health.  We are planning to develop more partnerships with other renowned platforms and large corporations to deliver best solutions and enhance our value proposition for fast-growing demand in the pet industry.  We also recorded strong sales recently during the Singles' Day Global Shopping Festival.  Over the 11-day period from November 1 to November 11, we generated a total GMV of RMB 244.5 million, a 39.97% increase from last year Singles' Day Shopping Festival."

    Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: "We generated healthy revenue growth of 34.3% year-over-year during this quarter.  Most notably, the percentage of revenue we generated from Boqii Mall reached 41.2%, significantly increasing from 29.0% in the same quarter of last fiscal year. We remain committed to developing Boqii Mall, and this result reflects our effort to provide a better user experience and product selection on our platform.  We will invest heavily in technology, optimize our content and product offerings to drive impulse purchases and meet strong user demand."

    [1] EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, but including all the professional expenses in relation to initial public offering. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

    [2] GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

    Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

    Total revenues were RMB229.2million (US$33.8 million), representing an increase of 34.3% from RMB170.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was primarily due to more revenue generated from Boqii Mall, which represented 41.2% of our total revenue versus 29.0% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Revenues
    (in RMB million)


    2020

    Sep. Quarter


    2019
    Sep. Quarter


    % change
    YoY

    Revenues from product sales


    227.9


    169.7


    +34.3%

    ·  Boqii Mall


    94.4


    49.5


    +90.8%

    ·  Third party e-commerce platforms


    133.5


    120.2


    +11.1%

    Revenues from online marketing and information services


    1.3


    0.9


    +43.8%

    Total


    229.2


    170.6


    +34.3%

    Gross profit was RMB42.6 million (US$6.3 million), an increase of 15.5% from RMB36.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Gross margin was 18.6%, a decrease of 304 basis points from 21.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to the increased contribution of revenue from Boqii Mall, where we offer more favorable pricing to our valued users.

    Operating expenses were RMB77.1 million, an increase of 12.9% from RMB 68.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.  Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 33.6%, compared to 40.0% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    • Fulfillment Expenses were RMB29.0 million, an increase of 18.1% from RMB 24.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 12.7 %, compared to 14.4% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) relocation of warehouses across China in a more cost-efficient method; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers.

    • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB31.3 million, a decrease of 5.3% from RMB 33.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 13.7%, compared to 19.4% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to lower customer acquisition costs and more cost-efficient customer services.

    • General and administrative expenses were RMB16.7 million, an increase of 57.7% from RMB 10.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 7.3%, compared to 6.2% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primary due to professional expenses incurred for the initial public offering, as well as increased employee salaries and benefits.

    Operating loss was RMB34.2 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 9.0% compared to RMB31.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    EBITDA was a loss of RMB23.4 million (US$3.4 million), representing a 23.5% improvement from a loss of RMB30.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    EBITDA margin increased 772 basis points to (10.2%), compared to (17.9%) in the same quarter of fiscal 2020.

    Net loss was RMB27.5million (US$4.0million), compared to net loss of RMB43.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Adjusted net loss was RMB35.8 million (US$5.3 million), representing a decrease of 20.6% from the adjusted net loss of RMB45.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Diluted net loss per share was RMB3.06 (US$0.50), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB3.98 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Initial Public Offering

    On October 2, 2020, Boqii completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 7,000,000 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$10.00 per ADS.  Each ADS represents 0.75 of a Class A ordinary share of the Company. The Company raised a total of US$70 million in gross proceeds from the IPO, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions as well as other offering expenses.

    About Boqii Holding Limited

    Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities, (ii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, and (iii) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

    These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

    Exchange Rate

    This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

    BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

    UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









    Pro forma


    Pro forma


    As of
     March 31,
     2020


    As of
    September 30,
     2020


    As of
    September 30,
     2020


    As of
    September 30,
     2020


    As of

    September 30,
     2020


    RMB


    RMB


    US$


    RMB


    US$











    ASSETS










    Current assets:










    Cash and cash equivalents

    88,352


    127,756


    18,816


    127,756


    18,816

    Accounts receivable, net

    44,980


    38,801


    5,714


    38,801


    5,714

    Inventories, net

    63,056


    70,516


    10,386


    70,516


    10,386

    Prepayments and other current assets

    76,720


    157,555


    23,205


    157,555


    23,205

    Amounts due from related parties

    5,982


    6,645


    980


    6,645


    980

    Total current assets

    279,090


    401,273


    59,101


    401,273


    59,101

    Non-current assets:










    Property and equipment, net

    4,981


    7,550


    1,112


    7,550


    1,112

    Intangible assets

    33,538


    31,538


    4,645


    31,538


    4,645

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    14,951


    33,365


    4,914


    33,365


    4,914

    Long-term investments

    73,432


    74,948


    11,039


    74,948


    11,039

    Goodwill

    40,184


    40,184


    5,918


    40,184


    5,918

    Other non-current asset

    11,019


    41,348


    6,090


    41,348


    6,090

    Total non-current assets

    178,105


    228,933


    33,718


    228,933


    33,718

    Total assets

    457,195


    630,206


    92,819


    630,206


    92,819

    LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
         SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT










    Current liabilities










    Short-term borrowings

    75,223


    44,352


    6,532


    44,352


    6,532

    Accounts payable

    88,005


    70,258


    10,349


    70,258


    10,349

    Salary and welfare payable

    4,465


    6,503


    958


    6,503


    958

    Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

    37,883


    53,066


    7,816


    53,066


    7,816

    Amounts due to related parties, current

    45


    3,042


    448


    3,042


    448

    Other debts, current

    76,252


    17,408


    2,564


    17,408


    2,564

    Contract liabilities

    7,702


    4,013


    591


    4,013


    591

    Operating lease liabilities, current

    7,969


    8,402


    1,237


    8,402


    1,237

    Derivative liabilities

    14,351


    1,565


    230


    1,565


    230

    Total current liabilities

    311,895


    208,609


    30,725


    208,609


    30,725

    Non-current liabilities










    Deferred tax liabilities

    10,591


    10,192


    1,501


    10,192


    1,501

    Operating lease liabilities, non-current

    5,375


    22,944


    3,379


    22,944


    3,379

    Long-term borrowings

    53,148


    49,504


    7,291


    49,504


    7,291

    Other debts, non-current

    165,774


    473,865


    69,793


    473,865


    69,793

    Amounts due to related parties, non-current

    11,521


    1,030


    152


    1,030


    152

    Total non-current liabilities

    246,409


    557,535


    82,116


    557,535


    82,116

    Total liabilities

    558,304


    766,144


    112,841


    766,144


    112,841











    Mezzanine equity










     Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 11,000,000 shares authorized,
         10,340,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    484,122


    531,746


    78,316


    -


    -

     Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares Series B
         convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001
         par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,067,384
         shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and
         September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil outstanding
         on a pro-forma basis as of September 30, 2020)

    527,682


    581,017


    85,575


    -


    -

     Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized,
         5,518,101 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    420,419


    380,838


    56,091


    -


    -

     Series C+ convertible redeemable preferred shares( US$
         0.001 par value; 8,000,000 shares authorized, nil and
         6,734,459 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    -


    662,521


    97,579


    -


    -

     Series D convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized,
         2,526,026 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    188,183


    180,939


    26,649


    -


    -

     Series D-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized,
         2,178,530 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    164,282


    164,803


    24,273


    -


    -

     Series D-2 convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,
         1,182,803 shares issued and outstanding as of March
         31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; and nil
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    89,464


    92,284


    13,592


    -


    -

    Series E convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$
         0.001 par value; 3,000,000 and 7,000,000 shares
         authorized, 1,042,623 and 5,885,210 shares issued and
         outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30,
         2020, respectively; and nil outstanding on a pro-forma
         basis as of September 30, 2020)

    78,553


    455,811


    67,134


    -


    -

    Receivable for issuance of preferred shares

    (94,758)


    (402,722)


    (59,314)


    -


    -

    Total mezzanine equity

    1,857,947


    2,647,237


    389,895


    -


    -

    Stockholders' deficit:










    Ordinary Shares(US$0.001 par value;153,000,000 and
         149,000,00 ordinary shares authorized; 22,238,454
         ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,
         2020 and September 30, 2020: nil shares issued and
         outstanding on a pro-forma basis as of September 30,
         2020)

    139


    139


    20


    -


    -

    Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares
         authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of
         September 30, 2020; 129,500,000 shares authorized,
         49,777,032 shares issued and outstanding on a pro-
         forma basis as of September 30, 2020)

    -


    -


    -


    333


    49

    Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares
         authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of
         September 30, 2020; 15,000,000 shares authorized,
         13,037,729 shares issued and outstanding on a pro-
         forma basis as of September 30, 2020)

    -


    -


    -


    82


    12

    Additional paid-in capital

    -


    -


    -


    3,049,684


    449,168

    Statutory reserves

    2,627


    2,891


    426


    2,891


    426

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    11,204


    882


    130


    882


    130

    Accumulated deficit

    (2,016,758)


    (2,831,724)


    (417,067)


    (2,831,724)


    (417,067)

    Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares

    (9)


    -


    -


    (402,722)


    (59,314)

    Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' deficit

    (2,002,797)


    (2,827,812)


    (416,491)


    (180,574)


    (26,596)

    Non-controlling interests

    43,741


    44,637


    6,574


    44,636


    6,574

    Total shareholders' deficit

    (1,959,056)


    (2,783,175)


    (409,917)


    (135,938)


    (20,022)

    Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

    457,195


    630,206


    92,819


    630,206


    92,819


    (a)  On a pro forma basis to reflect (i) the re-designation of 12,204,604 ordinary shares held by Merchant Tycoon Limited and beneficially owned by Hao (Louis) Liang, Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang and Di (Jackie) Chen into Class B ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering (which was completed on October 2, 2020), (ii) the automatic conversion and re-designation of 833,125 Series C preferred shares held by Merchant Tycoon Limited and beneficially owned by Hao (Louis) Liang, Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang and Di (Jackie) Chen into Class B ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering, (iii) the re-designation of all of the remaining ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering, (iv) the automatic conversion of 10,340,000 Series A preferred shares into 7,844,137 ordinary shares on a 1:0.76 basis, and re-designation of such as-converted ordinary shares into 7,844,137 Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering, (v) the automatic conversion of 9,067,384 Series B preferred shares into 8,557,980 ordinary shares on a 1:0.94 basis, and re-designation of such as-converted ordinary shares into 8,557,980 Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering, (vi) the automatic conversion of 6,734,459 Series C+ preferred shares into 6,883,520 ordinary shares on a 1:1.02 basis, and re-designation of such as-converted ordinary shares into 6,883,520 Class A ordinary shares on a one for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering, (vii) the automatic conversion and re-designation of all of the remaining issued and outstanding preferred shares into 16,457,545 Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to the completion of the initial public offering.

    (b)  The unaudited pro forma information does not include the impact of share-based compensation expense for share options which was expected to record upon the completion of the initial public offering.

     

     

    BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

    UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

    (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)














    Three Months Ended September 30,


    Six Months Ended September 30,


    2019


    2020


    2020


    2019


    2020


    2020


    RMB


    RMB


    US$


    RMB


    RMB


    US$













    Net revenues:












    Product sales 

    169,685


    227,883


    33,563


    358,039


    465,815


    68,607

    Online marketing and information services

    909


    1,307


    193


    1,506


    1,813


    267

    Total revenues

    170,594


    229,190


    33,756


    359,545


    467,628


    68,874

    Total cost of revenue

    (133,679)


    (186,555)


    (27,477)


    (278,804)


    (381,723)


    (56,222)

    Gross profit

    36,915


    42,635


    6,279


    80,741


    85,905


    12,652

    Operating expenses:












         Fulfillment expenses

    (24,584)


    (29,037)


    (4,277)


    (55,495)


    (62,669)


    (9,230)

         Sales and marketing expenses

    (33,081)


    (31,342)


    (4,616)


    (67,363)


    (66,286)


    (9,763)

         General and administrative expenses

    (10,585)


    (16,697)


    (2,459)


    (26,934)


    (33,565)


    (4,944)

         Other income/(expense), net

    (25)


    258


    38


    2,357


    305


    45

    Loss from operations

    (31,360)


    (34,183)


    (5,035)


    (66,694)


    (76,310)


    (11,240)

    Interest income

    136


    4,487


    661


    218


    6,203


    914

    Interest expense

    (12,228)


    (6,416)


    (945)


    (24,343)


    (13,559)


    (1,997)

    Other (losses)/gain, net

    (1,240)


    879


    129


    (1,505)


    3,776


    556

    Fair value change of derivative liabilities

    1,553


    8,303


    1,223


    1,433


    10,409


    1,533

    Loss before income tax expenses

    (43,139)


    (26,930)


    (3,967)


    (90,891)


    (69,481)


    (10,234)

    Income taxes expenses

    55


    (500)


    (74)


    80


    (191)


    (28)

    Share of results of equity investees

    (377)


    (20)


    (3)


    (550)


    (77)


    (11)

    Net loss

    (43,461)


    (27,450)


    (4,044)


    (91,361)


    (69,749)


    (10,273)

    Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
         shareholders 

    885


    617


    91


    2,216


    896


    132

    Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited

    (44,346)


    (28,067)


    (4,135)


    (93,577)


    (70,645)


    (10,405)

    Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares
         to redemption value

    (44,089)


    (39,925)


    (5,880)


    (122,210)


    (75,062)


    (11,055)

    Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders

    -


    -


    -


    (741)


    (12,547)


    (1,848)

    Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary
         shareholders

    (88,435)


    (67,992)


    (10,015)


    (216,528)


    (158,254)


    (23,308)













    Net loss

    (43,461)


    (27,450)


    (4,044)


    (91,361)


    (69,749)


    (10,273)

    Other comprehensive income/(loss):












         Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

    2,478


    (10,716)


    (1,578)


    2,568


    (11,517)


    (1,696)

         Unrealized securities holding gains

    157


    -


    -


    331


    1,195


    176

    Total comprehensive loss

    (40,826)


    (38,166)


    (5,622)


    (88,462)


    (80,071)


    (11,793)

    Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-
         controlling interest shareholders

    885


    617


    91


    2,216


    896


    132

    Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding
         Limited

    (41,711)


    (38,783)


    (5,713)


    (90,678)


    (80,967)


    (11,925)

























    Net loss per share attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's
         ordinary shareholders 












    — basic

    (3.98)


    (3.06)


    (0.45)


    (9.74)


    (7.12)


    (1.05)

    — diluted

    (3.98)


    (3.06)


    (0.45)


    (9.74)


    (7.12)


    (1.05)

    Weighted average number of ordinary shares 












    — basic

    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454

    — diluted

    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454


    22,238,454

    Pro forma net loss per share attributable to Boqii Holding
         Limited's ordinary shareholders 












    — basic



    (0.48)


    (0.07)




    (1.26)


    (0.19)

    — diluted



    (0.48)


    (0.07)




    (1.26)


    (0.19)

    Pro forma weighted average number of ordinary shares 












    — basic



    59,073,717


    59,073,717




    55,870,406


    55,870,406

    — diluted



    59,073,717


    59,073,717




    55,870,406


    55,870,406


     

    Boqii Holding Limited

    Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

    (All amounts in thousands, except for %, unless otherwise noted)










    Three Months Ended September 30,


    Six Months Ended September 30,


    2019


    2020


    2019


    2020


    RMB


    RMB


    RMB


    RMB









    Net loss

    (43,461)


    (27,450)


    (91,361)


    (69,749)

    Fair value change of derivative liabilities

    (1,553)


    (8,303)


    (1,433)


    (10,409)

    Adjusted Net loss 

    (45,014)


    (35,753)


    (92,794)


    (80,158)










    Three Months Ended September 30,


    Six Months Ended September 30,


    2019


    2020


    2019


    2020


    RMB


    RMB


    RMB


    RMB









    Net loss

    (43,461)


    (27,450)


    (91,361)


    (69,749)

    Income tax expenses

    (55)


    500


    (80)


    191

    Interest expenses

    12,228


    6,416


    24,343


    13,559

    Interest income

    (136)


    (4,487)


    (218)


    (6,203)

    Depreciation and amortization

    821


    1,601


    1,561


    3,351

    EBITDA 

    (30,603)


    (23,420)


    (65,755)


    (58,851)

    EBITDA Margin

    (17.9%)


    (10.2%)


    (18.3%)


    (12.6%)


     

