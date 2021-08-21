Boralex's (TSE:BLX) five-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 102% in five years. Better yet, the share price has risen 3.5% in the last week.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Boralex

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Boralex became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Boralex's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Boralex's TSR for the last 5 years was 131%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Boralex shareholders are up 15% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 18% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Boralex has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Boralex is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • 1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

    This under-the-radar payments company can bring experience, stability, and aggressive growth to your portfolio.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why I Am Never Selling Innovative Industrial Properties REIT

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT), as it's the first, and currently only, publicly traded REIT that specializes in the ownership, management, and leasing of real estate exclusively for the medical marijuana industry. The growth IIPR has achieved in such a short period of time is impressive by any standards. There are a number of contributing factors that set this REIT apart from the rest.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Alphabet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.