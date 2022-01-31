BoRaz Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt To Make Comeback In Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — Since being in business for ten years in Westfield, frozen yogurt shop Bohemian Raspberry has exemplified its resiliency through multiple catastrophes.



In fact, BoRaz — as the store is popularly referred to as — first opened just before Hurricane Sandy ravaged Westfield in 2012. Because BoRaz was one of only businesses at the time with electricity, it served as a way-station for Westfield residents, with people camping out in the store for heat and shelter.

But when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the beloved yogurt shop began to struggle more than ever, according to owner Barry Obsgarten. Now after more than a year of only doing curbside pick up, Obsgarten said he plans to fully open the store for self-serve frozen yogurt — as long as people are masked and comply with COVID-19 protocols.

A recent Facebook post from Beth Currie, a Westfield resident, shared that BoRaz has been struggling financially and was at risk of shutting down. According to Obsgarten, the business has been suffering since the pandemic began.

He said when the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, a woman came into the shop wearing a mask and gloves with her young son, and he was taken aback when the boy sneezed and spit all over the toppings that were on the counter, as well as on Obsgarten's shirt.

Obsgarten said after this incident, he knew he needed close down temporarily for the safety of his staff and customers.

"In my heart, I could not bring people into the shop and take a chance on people getting sick," Obsgarten said.

Obsgarten also has asthma and a normal cold usually takes him out for three months, he said. As a result, the shop closed down for seven months and then reopened for curbside pick up only.



But even after opening up again, it wasn't completely smooth sailing.



"The shop is based and set up so that people [can] serve themselves," Obsgarten said. "It's not efficient for doing curbside and consequently, my payroll went up 30 percent because I had to add an extra person to do the orders and not have people wait out in the cold."

Additional funds spent on PPE equipment have also put Obsgarten's costs through the roof, and he said he hasn't raised any of his prices since the pandemic.

Obsgarten said the store tried to survive on curbside, but now his landlord wants to double his rent. In the present climate, Obsgarten said he can't afford this rent increase.

Currie's Facebook post about the struggling business on Tuesday was met with overwhelming support from the community, and Obsgarten said a lot of people visited BoRaz in the days after to show their support, even in the freezing weather.



Obsgarten said before he entered the frozen yogurt business, he was a photographer. But he decided to give up his photography when his parents got sick and he took time to take care of them.



He originally thought opening up a frozen yogurt shop was a "dumb idea" because there were four or five other similar shops in the area. He said he also felt slightly like a traitor by opening up shop in Westfield, since he grew up in Cranford and was the quarterback of the football team.

But it turned out that BoRaz became a hit in the community.



"I've made lifelong friends here in ten years," Obsgarten said.

"It's been way beyond what money could buy. And that's why I've stayed open ... I have gotten so attached to this little place and attached to the people and the kids that I've worked with, and it's hard to give up."

And Obsgarten is not giving up. As long as everyone cooperates by wearing masks and respecting other people's safety, Bohemian Raspberry will open up soon for people to serve themselves and enjoy some delicious frozen yogurt.

Look out for Bohemian Raspberry's Facebook page for an official announcement about their reopening.

BoRaz serves 17 different flavors of frozen yogurt, including unique options like apple pie and cheesecake.

This Instagram post shows the "Bo-Fogato" — an Alpine Vanilla yogurt topped with a shot of espresso and caramel sauce.

They also offer dairy-free sorbets, no-sugar added flavors and even their own blend of roasted coffee.

Check out BoRaz's Instagram and to view more delicious flavors and toppings.

The store is located on 219 South Avenue E and currently has the following hours:

Sunday: 1–9PM

Monday: 3:30–9:30PM

Tuesday: 3:30–9:30PM

Wednesday: 3:30–9:30PM

Thursday: 3:30–9:30PM

Friday: 3:30–10PM

Saturday: 1–10PM

