Borchardt-Robertson pleads no contest in stabbing case

Derrick Perkins, The Western News, Libby, Mont.
·2 min read

May 28—The Washington man accused of stabbing a local man multiple times on a walking path in 2018 likely will spend the next 40 years in the custody of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Michael Anthony Borchardt-Robertson, 26, pleaded nolo contendere to an attempted deliberate homicide charge in Lincoln County District Court on May 17 as part of a deal with prosecutors. The no contest plea means Borchardt-Robertson, who prosecutors acknowledge suffered from a mental disease or disorder at the time of the attack, accepted the terms of the deal without admitting guilt.

Authorities arrested Borchardt-Robertson soon after the Nov. 11, 2018, attack. According to court documents, personnel from the Libby Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. When they met up with the victim at a local medical center, he told them that an unknown man stabbed him near the Big Horn Terrace Area. He escaped after using bear spray on his attacker.

While police questioned the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and a punctured lung, deputies headed back to the scene. About a half-mile down the trail, they bumped into Borchardt-Robertson.

According to court documents, Borchardt-Robertson told investigators that he witnessed the fight. He tried to intervene, he said, but fled. The two men looked aggressive, he said.

But investigators noticed telltale signs of bear spray on Borchardt-Robertson. In an affidavit, they reported that he exhibited watery, red eyes. His skin appeared red and agitated. They also noticed dirt and debris on the back of his neck and shirt, according to court documents.

Other searchers, including a team from David Thompson Search and Rescue and a Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter, failed to turn up anyone else on the trail. They did discover the crime scene, about 200 feet from where they met Borchardt-Robertson, recovering bear spray, a vest and a straight edge knife, according to court documents.

They took Borchardt-Robertson to the Lincoln County Detention Center soon after.

A day later Undersheriff Brad Dodson, then a detective, traveled to Kalispell, where the victim was recuperating from the attack. The victim identified Borchardt-Robertson as his attacker from a photo lineup.

Borchardt-Robertson's sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Endangered Species’ Review: Hyenas Threaten to Tear Apart Family Before They Can Do It Themselves

    The other family-imperiled-by-rampaging-beasts movie this weekend, “Endangered Species” is different from “A Quiet Place Part II” in many ways, particularly in that its characters cannot stop yakking — with corresponding diminished viewer concern for their survival under extreme duress. MJ Bassett’s South African-produced thriller has a vacationing American clan doing all the wrong things in […]

  • Reservations required at more US parks this summer

    Hikers to Indian Head in the Adirondacks come with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advance reservations. (May 28)

  • Farm laborer guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

    A jury found a farm laborer guilty of murder Friday in the abduction and killing of a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. The 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, who is remembered as a friendly 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist. Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Boris Johnson unaware Tory donor paid part of flat refurbishment bill, report finds

    Boris Johnson had part of his Downing Street flat refurbishment paid by a Tory donor, but only discovered the payment when the media found out, his ethics adviser has said. A report by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister's new independent adviser on ministers' interests, found Mr Johnson had not broken the ministerial code as there was no conflict of interest. Lord Geidt was critical of Mr Johnson pursuing the flat refurbishment without a better understanding of how it would be funded, saying he had acted “unwisely”. The report also confirms that Mr Johnson wanted to create a trust to help cover the cost of Downing Street upgrades and that the Conservative Party initially footed the bill. However, it finds that Mr Johnson knew “nothing about” Lord Brownlow personally paying off some invoices after he was named provisional head of the trust that was being set up. Near the end of his 10-page report, Lord Geidt concludes that there had been “no conflict” of interests for the Prime Minister in how the refurbishments had been paid. "In respect of the interests arising as a result of these events, I advise that an interest did arise in his capacity as a Minister of the Crown," Lord Geidt wrote. "This is as a result of the support provided by Conservative campaign headquarters and by Lord Brownlow to the Prime Minister. "I have considered the nature of that support and am content that no conflict (or reasonably perceived conflict) arises as a result of these interests."

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

    The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai.According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts.The city’s security chief sent letters to Lai as well as branches of HSBC and Citibank earlier this month, threatening the banks with up to seven years in jail for any who deal with the media tycoon's local accounts.The news comes after Hong Kong authorities froze Lai’s majority stake in his media company Next Digital and three other accounts under China's sweeping national security law for the city.It could hamper any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home and prop up Next's troubled Apple Daily tabloid.And it's raised fears that the national security law could now be extending its reach into banking and wealth management.Lai could be not be reached for comment. HSBC declined to comment while Citibank said it could not comment on individuals' accounts.The move also comes on the eve of Lai’s sentencing for charges related to an unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day in 2019.Lai was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies earlier that year, at the height of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.Lai is among the most high-profile arrests made under the security law so far, facing three charges including collusion with a foreign country.Breaching the security law, which China says is vital for restoring order in Hong Kong, is punishable with up to life in prison.

  • At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

    Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go. Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania.

  • Hackers used Trump as phishing lure in USAID email: What to know about Nobelium cyber attack

    Nobelium, Solarwinds, Cozy Bear, the Dukes: You may want to know what this Russian-linked hacker group is about as the U.S. falls vulnerable again.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • The UK has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine

    The UK's medicines regulator on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine, adding to three others it approved already.

  • Blue Angels fly over USNA graduation and commissioning ceremony

    The Navy's Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy's 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

  • 'Fortress Australia': Why calls to open up borders are meeting resistance

    Many Australians are loath to relax border controls despite experts warning of the harms of isolation.

  • French policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on watch list

    The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.The assailant had been released from prison in March following an eight-year sentence for violent crime and was on a security services register for individuals who might pose a terrorism risk."He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalization," Darmanin told reporters after visiting the police station in Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, where the attack occurred.Darmanin said the suspect in Friday's assault had been diagnosed as severely schizophrenic and was under medical treatment following his release from prison.

  • The NHS offered free vaccines 'no questions asked' in London's Chinatown. Hundreds of people showed up.

    Vaccines were administered from a bus organised by a London council on Thursday. A local charity advert said no paperwork was needed.

  • Covid: Biden orders investigation into virus origin as lab leak theory debated

    US intelligence is divided on whether the virus came from a Chinese lab or animal-to-human contact.