Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal

·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days.

Among the worst fires have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday when his plane crashed while on an operation in the northeast. It was the first fatality in fires in Portugal so far this year, which have injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated from towns this week.

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an unusually dry, hot spring that authorities attribute to climate change.

Some 3,000 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling blazes in southern France, the president said, and Greece sent firefighting equipment to help. More than 11,000 people have been evacuated from villages and campgrounds.

Firefighters managed to contain one of the worst fires overnight, near the Atlantic coast resort of Arcachon that is popular with tourists from around Europe, the regional emergency service said Saturday.

But it said “tough meteorological conditions” thwarted efforts to contain the biggest fire in the region, which started in the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards. They are focusing efforts Saturday on using fire trucks to surround villages at risk and save as many homes as possible, Charles Lafourcade, overseeing the firefighting operation, told reporters at the scene.

The two fires have burned at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) of land in recent days.

A similar scene is playing out in Portugal, where more than 3,000 firefighters battled alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions. The country’s Civil Protection Agency said 10 fires were still raging Friday.

Portuguese state television RTP reported Friday that the area burned this year has already exceeded the total for 2021. More than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of land has been burned, it said, most in the past week.

Spain, Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week, as have California and Morocco. Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change.

Portuguese authorities said a July national high of 47 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) was registered in the northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday.

Britain’s Met Office weather agency issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England are forecast to reach 37 Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

Recommended Stories

  • David Venables found guilty of wife’s murder after trying to blame crime on Fred West

    An 89-year-old retired pig farmer who tried to blame serial killer Fred West for his wife’s disappearance almost 40 years ago has been found guilty of her murder.

  • Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine

    Russian missiles struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others far from the front lines, Ukrainian authorities said. (July 15)

  • Rights group says UAE has detained U.S. lawyer who represented Khashoggi

    A senior U.S. administration official, when asked on Saturday by reporters about the detention, said the United States was aware, but could not say whether President Joe Biden would raise the issue in planned bilateral talks with the UAE president on the sidelines of an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia. "Certainly I think we have points on that about the importance of consular access and everything else," the official said, adding "there's no indication that it has anything to do with the Khashoggi issue".

  • Police take two guns, reckless driver off the street in Brockton

    Teamwork between patrol officers and detectives paid off in Brockton this week as multiple people were arrest on gun charges, according to authorities.

  • Wichita man guilty of capital murder, rape in 2014 park attack where woman was lit on fire

    Letitia Davis suffered burns to 70% of her body after she was doused with a flammable liquid and lit on fire, according to testimony. She died from burn complications after eight days in the hospital.

  • Fireplane pilot dies in Portugal, wildfires rage in Europe

    The pilot of a Portuguese firefighting plane died when his plane crashed while on a firefighting operation in the northeast of the country Friday. The death came as fires continued to rage across Portugal, neighboring Spain and in France. In a message on his official Twitter account, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said, “It was with great dismay that I became aware of the death of the pilot who operated an aircraft that fell this afternoon.”

  • South Korea seeks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan

    South Korea hopes a high-level visit to Tokyo next week will kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes despite concerns the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could change Japan's policy priorities, Seoul officials said. Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea. Washington has been pressing Tokyo and Seoul to mend fences in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and the rising influence of China.

  • Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of burning historic Brockton building

    There were two additional fires during the fire at the fairgrounds, a fourth fire later in the morning and a fifth discovered in the daylight.

  • Japan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending - Nikkei

    Japan will forgo setting a ceiling on defense spending in next fiscal year's annual budget, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, highlighting Tokyo's interest in boosting defense at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour China. The government usually sets a ceiling on spending requests submitted by ministries in crafting its annual state budget to avoid expenditures from increasing too much and straining Japan's already worsening finances. Tokyo, however, will make defense expenditure an exception in next fiscal year's budget as it plans to increase spending on purchases of longer-range missiles and cyber security research, the paper said without citing sources.

  • Top court warns Hong Kong against risk of prosecuting 'thought crimes'

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's highest court on Friday overturned the conviction of a protester for carrying plastic zip fasteners, with judges warning that the authorities' expanded interpretation of the law risked creating a "thought crime". Chan Chun-kit was sentenced to 5-1/2-months' jail by a lower court after his arrest in November 2019 towards the end of prolonged and sometimes violent anti-government protests that rocked the Asian financial hub that year. But a panel of five judges on the Court of Final Appeal unanimously overturned both the conviction and sentence on Friday, saying such a wide interpretation "would do violence to the language".

  • China’s GDP Was Terrible. The Government May Take Action.

    The economy expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% for the second quarter, far more slowly than expected.

  • South Korea's largest airport to get robots that deliver your food and drinks to your seat at gate

    Starting June 18, flyers can have food and beverages from the airport’s many cafes, including Baskin Robbins, Paris Baguette and Dunkin’ Donuts, brought to them before boarding. To start off, there will be six LG Electronics’ service robots, all named “Air-dilly,” to speedily deliver the items. Businesses will not be charged a fee for the delivery service.

  • New report details Russian torture of Ukrainian civilians

    Investigators found a series of torture chambers in Bucha, which was occupied by Russian forces for over two weeks.

  • LIV defectors in contention for claret jug at British Open

    The rebels who have created a major rift in the world of golf by defecting to the Saudi-funded LIV series are working together for a common cause at the British Open this week. “Everybody, it feels like, is against us,” said Talor Gooch, one of the 24 LIV golfers playing at St. Andrews. One, possibly the biggest fish in LIV’s pool in Dustin Johnson, is in fifth place and four shots off the lead.

  • Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine

    Russia stepped up its onslaught against Ukraine on Saturday, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours, a regional police chief said. Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said that the rockets were likely fired from Russian territory.

  • Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, died from fall: Medical examiner

    Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died from injuries sustained as the result of a fall, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday. The former president said Thursday that Ivana Trump had died at her home in New York City. Ivana Trump was Donald Trump's first wife.

  • Tropics watch: NHC monitoring 4 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean. In Florida, more rain

    No tropical cyclones are expected in the Atlantic basin for the next five days.

  • 304-acre fire in Shasta County destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

    The Peter fire broke out Thursday afternoon near the city of Anderson, prompting evacuation orders, authorities said.

  • Phoenix to see abnormally high temperatures, I-10 closures this weekend

    This weekend, Phoenix is expected to see temperatures above 110 degrees with the possibility of thunderstorms, and I-10 will experience some closures.

  • Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting

    With a heatwave building towards a sweltering peak this weekend, Tour de France organisers are ready to pour tens of thousands of litres of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60 degrees.