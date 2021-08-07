Border agents in Texas pick up MS-13 gang members, sex offender

Adam Shaw
·3 min read

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas have apprehended two MS-13 gang members and a migrant convicted of a sex crime against a child -- the latest instance of criminals arrested at the border amid fears of criminals getting into the U.S. by exploiting the border crisis.

Agents in McAllen apprehended a Honduran migrant on Wednesday who was discovered to have affiliations with MS-13, and then hours later apprehended a migrant from Guatemala who was determined to be an MS-13 gang member from a criminal records check, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a release.

GRASSLEY QUIZZES DOJ ON MS-13 TASK FORCE AMID FEARS OF GANG MEMBERS SNEAKING ACROSS BORDER

According to CBP, he was also discovered to have a prior arrest in Miami, Florida, for false statements when applying for a passport and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

On Thursday, McAllen agents arrested a Salvadoran national who had a prior arrest in L.A. for forcible oral copulation with a minor under the age of 14, for which he had been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The announcement comes amid concerns that criminal illegal immigrants, including gang members, are exploiting the crisis at the southern border to attempt to enter the country past overwhelmed Border Patrol agents.

So far in FY 2021, Border Patrol has arrested 7,830 criminal illegal immigrants, compared to 2,438 in FY 2020 and 4,269 in FY 2019. That includes more than 4,000 convictions for illegal entry or re-entry, but also includes 393 convictions for sex offenses -- up from 156 in FY 2020 and 58 in FY 2019.

BORDER PATROL NABS GANG MEMBERS, INCLUDING MS-13, ATTEMPTING TO ENTER US AS PART OF MIGRANT WAVE

Meanwhile there have been 71 arrests of MS-13 gang members in FY 2021 as of the end of June, compared to 72 in all of FY 2020, and down significantly from 464 in FY 2019.

MS-13, also called Mara Salvatrucha, was set up in Los Angeles by Central American immigrants and has expanded into Northern Triangle countries like El Salvador and Guatemala. It is known for horrific crimes, and its motto is said to be "mata, viola, controla" – which means "kill, rape, control."

GRAND JURY INDICTS 9 MS-13 MEMBERS ON CHARGES INCLUDING MURDER, KIDNAPPING

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week asking about the status of a Trump-era MS-13 task force, and expressed concern that the lower number of MS-13 apprehensions was not due to fewer MS-13 members trying to get in, but that more were sneaking past Border Patrol.

"The obvious logical conclusion is that MS-13 members are successfully avoiding identification and sneaking past Border Patrol into the country, as agents focus their time and attention on dealing with unaccompanied children at the border or asylum seekers," he wrote in a letter to Garland.

Grassley pointed to remarks by Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak, who in May said that Border Patrol arrested five gang members in one week, including an MS-13 gang member and two gang members belonging to the 18th Street gang.

But even with the status of the task force unknown, there has still been action against MS-13 members by the federal government. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that the government charged four MS-13 members on a conspiracy that included multiple murders, kidnapping and burglaries.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted nine MS-13 gang members on a 60-count indictment with charges including murder, kidnapping and assault after a federal investigation led to their arrests.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

    At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather gave firefighters a break overnight with the Dixie fire, the third largest fire in California's history, the Pulmas County Sheriff's Office released the somber news. Greenville, with a population 800, was founded more than 150years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers andmerchants to the picturesque town in the Indian Valley.

  • Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks

    Liability insurers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working. There have been around 2,950 COVID-19-related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, ranging from disputes over remote working to workplace safety and discrimination, law firm Fisher Phillips says. Now industry sources say companies are starting to trigger policies which protect them against the cost of defending discrimination lawsuits and compensation awards, so-called employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

  • The Zero FXE Blends Highway Capability With E-Bike Convenience

    With 100 miles of city range, the Zero FXE makes a great case for riding something more substantial than a bicycle with a motor.

  • Leavenworth police search for driver after teenage girl critically hurt in hit-and-run

    Leavenworth police say teenage girl was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition” after hit-and-run.

  • July's big jobs gain probably has no connection to GOP governors cutting unemployment aid, Biden's Labor Secretary says

    Marty Walsh told Insider he thinks White House spending on childcare and vaccines has helped jobs grow - not states cutting benefits.

  • Tony Bennett Croons as Lady Gaga Coos in Video for Cole Porter Classic ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

    With two sold-out Radio City Music Hall dates behind them, the pairing of the Tin Pan Alley crooner Tony Bennett and award winning duet partner and pop icon Lady Gaga reveal the first video from their Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale,” the jazzy classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” In February, […]

  • Why the drop in the U.S. Black unemployment rate may not be good news

    (Reuters) -It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July - the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. Nearly 250,000 African Americans left the workforce and the total number employed fell by 12,000 - a measure that rose solidly for whites, Hispanics and Asians. The numbers indicate the drop in the Black unemployment rate was driven not by more people finding jobs, but by a rise in the number of people setting their job searches aside.

  • Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime

    The violence interrupters include Hambino Godbody, who grew up in Cumberland View and still has DCP (Dodge City Projects) tattooed on the back of his left hand. Violent crime has spiked nationwide after plummeting in the early months of the pandemic, with many cities seeing double-digit increases in gun violence. President Joe Biden’s administration has sent strike forces to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down gun networks, and has encouraged states to use COVID-19 relief money to hire police or counselors.

  • Ever wonder how NBC's Olympic coverage comes together? It starts in an old warehouse

    Much of the behind-the-scenes work of NBC's Olympics broadcast isn't happening in Tokyo. It's happening inside a giant warehouse in Connecticut.

  • Arizona state senator accused of sexual conduct with minor held on $50,000 bond

    Democratic Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete, who was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, was ordered on Friday to be held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

  • Olympics closing ceremony: When it starts, how to watch and what to expect in Tokyo

    Kara Winger, a four-time Olympian for javelin and U.S. track and field captain, will carry the flag for the United States in the closing ceremony.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Outsiders,' 38 years later

    "The Outsiders" was filled with unknowns, but you might've heard of them by now - Tom Cruise, Diane Lane, Ralph Macchio, and Patrick Swayze, to name a few.

  • Newsom attorneys defend legality of business closures in court

    A couple of California businesses are continuing their fight to prove Gov. Gavin Newsom unlawfully closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police

    Chahinez Daoud was 31 years old in May when her former husband shot and burned her alive in the town of Merignac, near Bordeaux. Two months earlier, she had filed a complaint for domestic violence, but it was mishandled and no action was taken. The police officer who took her complaint had himself been allegedly convicted of habitually beating his wife, according to a newspaper investigative report.

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6

    Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

  • Biden administration makes several immigration policy changes

    The Biden administration has made several changes to U.S. immigration policy as it fights to protect migrant children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN with more.

  • ‘To know him was to love him’: Community mourns Raleigh drum major killed in crossfire

    Charlie Debnam was volunteering at Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh when he became the unintended victim of a fatal shooting.

  • Ezekiel Elliott being sued for over $1 million after alleged dog attack

    Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.