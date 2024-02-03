'Take Our Border Back' convoy arrives in Texas for rally against illegal immigration
The trucker convoy started its journey in Virginia, driving all the way to Texas for a rally against illegal immigration near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Republicans across the country are rallying behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal and political standoff with the Biden administration over its handling of a surge of migrants at Texas’s border with Mexico. Here are four main things to know from this week regarding the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
