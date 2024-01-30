‘Take Our Border Back’ Convoy Departs for Eagle Pass, Texas

Participants in the “Take Our Border Back” convoy departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday, January 29, ahead of a planned rally in Texas at the weekend.

In video by Brendan Gutenschwager, an organizer describes the convoy as a “peaceful demonstration”. He says they “don’t want our National Guard guys taking the brunt of everything going on,” referring to migrant arrivals at the US border at Eagle Pass, Texas.

The organizer said there would be “40,000 truckers coming from all over the country and Canada” to join the convoy. This figure has not been independently verified by Storyful.

The convoy describes itself as a “grassroots movement of concerned citizens” who “seek to bring attention to the issue of lax border control and promote stricter immigration policies.” Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful