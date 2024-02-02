‘Take Our Border Back’ convoy stopping in the Borderland

VADO, New Mexico (KTSM) — The controversial group “Take Our Border Back” convoy stopped in Vado, New Mexico to raise awareness and voice their concerns about what they say is “the crisis on the border.”

The convoy group left Dripping Springs, Texas and arrived in Vado around 7:30 p.m.

The convoy said they shrunk in size overnight as only one camper made it’s way down to Vado.

The mission started off in Virginia and different groups traveled across the country, but they will meet in Yuma, Arizona on Friday.

At Thursday’s evening, participants joined in prayer, music and an on-site rally.

Attendees told KTSM they are voicing what they feel is a concern in the country.

Attendees said there is an “open border” and because of it, it causes a lot of drug problems, sex trafficking and illegal immigration.

“So, what I see now is not immigration, it is truly an open border and without borders we don’t have our country,” Kathy Stout, an attendee said.

Stout expressed that she feels the government is not spending money correctly.

She said that since there is an “open border” then why is there Border Patrol at check points or why is there TSA at airports. She said the money needs to be redirected.

Another attendee told KTSM she feels that there is a duty to peacefully gather and voice their support and beliefs.

“I want to see the rejoice of the convoys, for them to know they are welcome, that’s number one, and second, that they have our support,” Marcy Chavez, an attendee said.

KTSM asked Congresswomen Veronica Escobar on her thoughts of the convoys and she said she’s very concerned.

“Concerned about the way the anti-immigrant rhetoric and the linking of the anti-immigrant rhetoric is with easy access to guns, can promote dangerous situations for border communities,” Escobar said.

The convoy will spend Thursday night in Vado and will leave at 9 a.m. to Yuma, Arizona.

