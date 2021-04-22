Border between England and Scotland could create jobs, claims SNP candidate

The Guardian

Climate activist asked to speak at hearing as part of push by Democrats to include fossil fuel subsidy elimination in bill Subsidies given to fossil fuel companies are a “disgrace” and must be immediately ended, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, has told a US congressional committee. A sweeping $2tn infrastructure plan put forward by Joe Biden has proposed the rolling back of support and tax breaks for oil, gas and coal producers to help lower planet-heating emissions and pay for new investments. Eliminating such subsidies would bring in $35bn to the US government over a decade, according to the Biden administration. Thunberg, testifying to the House oversight committee on Earth Day on Thursday, said it was incredible that fossil fuels are subsidized given the climate crisis. “It is the year 2021, the fact we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels using taxpayer money is a disgrace,” said the 18-year-old. “It’s clear proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all.” Thunberg, who sparked the global climate school strike protest movement, was asked to speak to the committee as part of a push by Democrats to including fossil fuel subsidy elimination in an infrastructure bill. Ro Khanna, a House Democrat from California, said he was committed to ending the subsidies. “They are out of date and they must end,” he said. The fossil fuel industry currently gets a range of assistance, including tax breaks for drilling costs and tax deductions for if their reserve of resources falls in value over time. Last year, the industry also got further tax code breaks due to the Covid-19 pandemic – a financial boost that did not step many of them shedding tens of thousands of jobs. This direct and indirect help can be added up in different ways but, globally, the International Monetary Fund has said that such subsidies total more than $5tn a year if the cost of the pollution freely emitted is also considered. Thunberg said there is a “huge gap” between what countries are doing to cut emissions and what’s required to avoid the world heating up by more than 1.5C, a key goal of the Paris climate accords. “The uncomfortable fact is if we are to live up to our Paris agreement promises we have to end fossil fuel subsidies, end new exploration, completely divest from fossil fuels and keep the carbon in the ground,” said Thunberg. As the largest emitter in history, ending subsidies is the “very minimum” the US should do, Thunberg said, adding that lawmakers would otherwise have to “explain to your children why you are surrendering on the 1.5C target, giving up without even trying”. “Unlike you, my generation will not give up without a fight,” she said. “How long do you honestly believe that people in power like you will get away with it? How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis without being held accountable? Young people today will decide how you will be remembered, so my advice for you is to choose wisely.” Ralph Norman, the Republican ranking member on the committee, said “the left has resorted to fear tactics on climate change”, unduly worrying people, including children. Norman asked Thunberg why she has previously asked young people to “panic” over the climate crisis. Thunberg responded that she didn’t literally want people to panic but wanted them to “get out of their comfort zones” about a crisis that scientists warn will push parts of the planet beyond the limits of human livability. Pope Francis on Thursday delivered a message to countries taking part in the climate summit, urging them to ensure the post-pandemic world is “cleaner, more pure and preserved”. In a short video message he said the pandemic had provided an opportunity to come out of the crisis better than before. “I wish you success in this beautiful decision to meet, walk together going forward, and I am with you all the way,” he said. “We need to care for nature, so that nature may care for us.”