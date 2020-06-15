Border between Germany and France reopens

Germany started to relax some border controls on Saturday that had been introduced in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus with the aim of having free travel in Europe from mid-June.

The tentative step, aimed partly at helping the tourism sector, comes as the European Commission prepares to urge a return to "unrestricted free movement", though that push will stop if there is a major second wave of infections.

Border controls agreed with France ended on Monday (June 15) with spot checks only remaining in place.