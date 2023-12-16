Border blockade: 2400 lorries queue to enter Ukraine from Poland

A total of 2,400 lorries have been queuing to enter Ukraine at the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border as of Saturday, 16 December, where the blockade by Polish hauliers has been in place for over a month.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS), in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "The Polish border guards say there are 2,400 lorries queuing at the checkpoints where the blockade persists: Shehyni - 1,200, Rava-Ruska - 550, and Krakivets - 650," said Demchenko.

Details: The official noted that over 1,200 lorries crossed the unblocked Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint over the past 24 hours.

As for Slovakia, the SBGS spokesperson said 450 lorries were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké border checkpoint, and the blocking of traffic from Ukraine had temporarily ceased.

The protest action by Polish hauliers at the border crossings in Dorohusk and Hrebenne (Lublin Voivodeship) and Korczowa (Podkarpackie Voivodeship) commenced on 6 November. The protesters are letting several vehicles through per hour, demanding, first of all, the reintroduction of the permit system for Ukrainian hauliers.

Meanwhile, farmers from the Deceived Village organisation have been protesting at the Medyka checkpoint since 23 November. They are demanding, among other things, subsidies for maize.

Earlier, the Lublin District Court allowed Polish hauliers to resume their protest at the Dorohusk checkpoint on 18 December, which had been blocked by the head of the gmina [as municipalities are called in Poland - ed.].

