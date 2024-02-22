Border blockade: Almost 2,500 lorries waiting in queues to enter Ukraine

As of the morning of 22 February, 2,450 lorries are waiting in queues at the Polish-Ukrainian border to cross the border into Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

He noted that Polish farmers are continuing to block the movement of freight vehicles on six routes, namely to Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakovets.

"As of this morning, according to information from our Polish colleagues, 2,450 lorries are waiting in queues along all six routes in Poland to cross the border into our state. Most of all, [they are queued up] opposite the checkpoints Krakovets, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni," Demchenko said.

There has also been a significant decrease in border crossings by lorries. For example, in recent days, this has been particularly critical towards the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints.

"For example, only 60 people crossed the border in Shehyni yesterday; 40 lorries crossed into Ukraine and 20 crossed into Poland. Towards Yahodyn, 70 lorries crossed the border into Ukraine, and not a single lorry crossed the border into Poland.

Polish farmers are not allowing a single lorry to go through Yahodyn from Ukraine to Poland. Several lorries are allowed to pass through in all directions per hour, both into Ukraine and Poland. However, this is not heavy freight traffic," Demchenko explained.

At the same time, traffic hasnʼt been blocked for other categories of transport yet, including cars and buses.

In addition, there is already an increase in queues at the borders of Slovakia and Hungary. As of the morning of 22 February, there are about 500 freight vehicles in Slovakia opposite Ukraine's Uzhhorod checkpoint and about 800 freight vehicles in Hungary near the Tysa checkpoint.

Background:

The blockade on the Ukrainian border is forcing operators to look for alternative supply routes, which will lead to an increase in prices for a number of products for end consumers.

