Border blockade to cause more damage to Poland than Ukraine

Because of the high level of cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs, Poland's economy will suffer more as a result of the border blockade than Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Balin, Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "According to our estimates, the ongoing strikes cause significant damage to the Polish budget and economy, even more than the economy of Ukraine," Balin said.

According to him, the Polish economy will suffer greatly because Ukraine and Poland have a high level of cooperation in certain industries. So will those who import Polish products for Ukrainian customers.

Background:

On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some grain out of a freight train wagon. This was the second incident since the beginning of these protests, but the first one on the railway.

Polish farmers who are blocking traffic near Ukrainian checkpoints announced their plans to extend their protest for another month, until April.

