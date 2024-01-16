Border blockade: Polish government agrees with hauliers to suspend the protest

Polish hauliers, who have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November, have agreed with the government regarding some demands and will suspend their protest on 16 January at 13:00 Kyiv time.

Source: Reuters, citing Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee to Protect Hauliers and Transport Employers, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "It won’t be the end [of the dispute] but there will be a suspension of the protest. […] We agreed [upon] certain conditions; we will give the government time to work as it is a new government," Tomasz Borkowski said.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland organised a press conference on 16 January at 13:00 Kyiv time, during which the hauliers would sign off on the previously drafted agreement.

Polish farmers have decided to suspend their protest at the border crossing with Ukraine in Medyka after the government agreed to their demands earlier this month. However, hauliers continued to block three other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Background:

The Ministry of Agriculture of Romania and representatives of major agricultural organisations reached an agreement on 15 January, addressing several demands of farmers who protested for six days, blocking the border with Ukraine.

At the end of December, it was reported that the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border, but that the complete unblocking had not yet happened.

Read also: Poland must recognise it's waging war against Ukraine's European future

Support UP or become our patron!