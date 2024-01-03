​​Border blockade: Polish government makes concessions to farmers' demands

Poland’s Ministry of Agriculture has said it is ready to comply with all three of the demands made by farmers who have threatened to resume their protest on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Deputy Minister Michał Kołodziejczak, commenting on the demands of the farmers' association Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village), which is deliberating whether to resume the protest at the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda with reference to RMF24

Quote: "The Ministry accepts all three demands of the farmers and will start working on their implementation."

Details: The farmers’ demands include more subsidies for maize producers and more money for liquidity loans. They also want the agricultural tax to be kept at the current level next year.

Background:

Farmers from Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village) began blocking the Medyka border checkpoint on 23 November this year.

On 24 December, they announced that they were suspending their protest until early January and might not resume it if their demands were met.

Representatives of Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Ukraine’s Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure agreed on an action plan to unblock the border at a meeting in Kyiv on 22 December.

