Border blockades continue as thousands of trucks queue at Ukrainian checkpoints, border guards report

About 2500 trucks are waiting in line at the Ukrainian-Polish border

Approximately 2,500 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border as of the morning of Dec. 4, according to Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

The largest number of trucks, almost 900, was located at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Some vehicles were crossing the border both to and from Poland. The most intense traffic was in the direction of the Krakovets checkpoint.

"Unfortunately, the blockade continues,” Demchenko said.

“These are four directions: the checkpoints of Doroshusk–Yahodyn, Korczowa–Krakovets, and Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, where the blockade began on Nov. 6. On Nov. 23, the direction of the Shehyni–Medyka checkpoint was added. As of this morning, there were approximately 2,500 vehicles queued in total on these routes towards Ukraine within the territory of Poland."

As of the morning of Dec. 4, there were almost 650 trucks in queues opposite the Uzhhorod–Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint (border with Slovakia).

"We are now recording a decrease, not critical but noticeable, in the number of trucks arriving at the Uzhhorod checkpoint from Slovakia," Demchenko added.

Approximately 750 trucks are recorded opposite the Tisza checkpoint (on the border with Hungary). The State Border Guard Service noted an increase at the Hungarian border, citing difficulties in traffic flow through “other directions that are currently blocked.”

Polish protesters reported their intention to allow four trucks per hour to enter Ukraine, and the movement of trucks from Ukraine would not be blocked, along with the movement of humanitarian and other essential goods.

Cargo trucks are again being processed at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on the border with Poland, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported on Dec. 4.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier said that the country wants to propose to reinstate permits for freight shipments coming from Ukraine at the European Union level.

The Polish protesters are demanding the return of the permit system for Ukrainian freight carriers. Amid the full-scale war, the EU suspended the permits for entry into the EU at least until June 30, 2024, to liberalize freight transport.

Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach said that the issue of a "cargo visa-free regime" is fundamental for Ukraine.

