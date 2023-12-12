Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

Lorry traffic is still being blocked at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border and one on the Slovak-Ukrainian border, with over 5,000 trucks queuing at the border.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS), in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The blocking of three crossing points on the Polish-Ukrainian border persists: Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa and Shehyni-Medyka. There are 2,600 trucks queuing to cross into Ukraine on these routes. The largest queue is opposite the Shehyni checkpoint. The number of trucks standing in line is roughly the same as before, and we do not observe any intensity.

As for the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, where traffic was unblocked yesterday after 14:00. The Polish border guards reported that there were about 700 trucks in the queue as of this morning. The figure was 1,000 as of yesterday morning. In other words, the number of trucks that crossed the border over the past 24 hours has increased. A total of 420 trucks crossed the border in this area, including 300 heading towards Ukraine.

We have not yet achieved the levels we had before 6 November [the commencement of the blockade – ed.], but we hope to reach them as soon as possible."

Details: Commenting on the lorry that had blocked truck traffic towards Ukraine from Poland on the evening of 11 December, Demchenko said Ukrainian border guards had no information on whether the obstacle was still there but confirmed that vehicle traffic was going in both directions.

The blockade is ongoing at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

The colonel stressed that the protesters hamper the flow of vehicles leaving Ukraine. However, they do not impede the traffic of vehicles to Ukraine.

Slovak border guards say almost 600 trucks are heading towards Ukraine.

Over 1,200 trucks are registered in the eCherha [eQueue is an online queue reservation system for international freight transporters] to cross the border with Slovakia.

Traffic at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint with Hungary remains heavy. There were 500 trucks waiting in line to cross the border as of this morning, the SBGS spokesman said.

Demchenko also noted an increase in traffic on the border with Romania, where there had been no queues before. As of the morning on 12 December, 800 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine at the Porubne-Siret checkpoint.

