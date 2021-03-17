As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Griffin Connolly
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the Biden administration&#x002019;s point man on the border crisis. (Getty Images)
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the Biden administration’s point man on the border crisis. (Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas parried question after question from Republican and even some Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday as the crisis of unaccompanied migrant children coming to the US-Mexico border seeking asylum continues to overwhelm his department.

The secretary described the situation at the border as “undoubtedly difficult,” but blamed the Trump administration for “four years of mismanagement and misuse of the department” that has led to inadequate preparation for such a surge in migration.

Mr Mayorkas acknowledged in his opening statement on Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee that DHS is dealing with “historic and unprecedented challenges” at the southern border, with families and individuals showing up in record numbers and being turned back towards Mexico.

“We are also encountering many unaccompanied children, children who arrive without a parent or legal guardian with them,” Mr Mayorkas said in his opening statement.

The Biden administration has adopted a policy of taking in those unaccompanied minors, saying it is the only “human” response to the influx of children in a dangerous foreign land without the company of a trusted adult.

“Their families made the heart-wrenching decision to send them on a journey across Mexico to provide them with a better, safer future,” Mr Mayorkas said.

“The situation is undoubtedly difficult.”

An overwhelmed system

It’s so difficult, in fact, that an overwhelmed US immigration system has not been able to follow its own laws.

By law, unaccompanied children who make it to the border are supposed to spend no more than 72 hours with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) before being transferred into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which runs a housing network for such minors. The goal is for the children to have safe places to stay as authorities track down legal sponsors and relatives in the US who can take them in.

But at one point earlier this week, more than 300 unaccompanied children had been in CBP custody for more than 10 days. More than 4,200 such children are in CBP custody right now, up nearly 1,000 from earlier this month. Most have been there far longer than the 72-hour legal window as HHS struggles to find shelter for the thousands of children already under its jurisdiction.

New York Congressman John Katko, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, criticised Mr Mayorkas for not giving “proper acknowledgement” to the severity of the border crisis, a term the Biden administration has steadfastly refused to apply to its challenges.

“I can tell you without hesitation that it is indeed a crisis that continues to deepen each and every day,” Mr Katko said.

Mr Mayorkas dismissed the GOP’s attacks on the characterisation of the border situation as cheap politics, saying he would not be “spending any time on the language that we use” to characterise the border situation.

“I will share with you how I define a crisis. A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a 9-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration. That to me is a humanitarian crisis,” Mr Mayorkas said, referring to a Trump-era policy that many have decried as a human rights abuse.

Adults and families

But what about individual adults and families who attempt to cross the border?

DHS has said previously that while the Biden administration has turned away and expelled individual adults over public health guidelines related to the ongoing Covid crisis, it has been forced to allow many asylum-seeking families into the country for processing since Mexico is also at capacity for families that have been turned back.

“We are expelling under the ... public health authority in light of the pandemic single individuals who arrive at the border. We are expelling families under that same public health authority, limited only by the capacity of Mexico to receive them,” he said.

Mr Mayorkas claimed on Wednesday that “the border is secure and the border is not open,” but recent numbers from the administration suggest that most families are not being returned to Mexico and instead being processed here in the US.

In a lengthy statement on Tuesday ahead of his hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Mr Mayorkas laid out what the Biden administration is doing with regard to families that Mexico cannot take back:

“Mexico’s limited capacity has strained our resources, including in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas. When Mexico’s capacity is reached, we process the families and place them in immigration proceedings here in the United States,” Mr Mayorkas’ statement from Tuesday said.

“We have partnered with community-based organisations to test the family members and quarantine them as needed under Covid-19 protocols. In some locations, the processing of individuals who are part of a family unit has strained our border resources.”

Chairman Bennie Thompson of the House Homeland Security panel on Wednesday blamed mismanagement by the Trump administration for leaving its successor without the tools to address the current crisis.

“Let me be clear, the Trump administration’s cruel, shortsighted policies directly contributed to the situation at the border now,” Mr Thompson said, citing the lack of testing capacity at CBP facilities and a general scarcity of resources for people seeking asylum from war-torn and poverty-stricken countries in Central America.

But congressional Republicans, many of whom took a fact-finding trip to the border last weekend, have pinned the blame for the border crisis directly onto Mr Biden’s policy shifts and promises to inject dignity into the US immigration system.

What Mr Biden and his aides have called “humane” policy, Republicans have termed naïve, reckless, and soft.

“It’s more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at the border over the weekend. “This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis.”

Recommended Stories

  • Illegal Border Crossings Near Two-Decade High, Mayorkas Says

    The U.S. is on pace to see the largest number of migrants crossing its southern border illegally in two decades, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement addressing concern about the government’s response.

  • Wednesday evening UK news briefing: UK faces Covid vaccine supply threat

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

  • Biden faces new challenge as child border crossings surge

    A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and that he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

  • ‘Unsubstantiated’: Russia reacts to U.S. intelligence assessment on 2020 election interference

    Report released by Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Joe Biden to hold first press conference on March 25 after longest presidential absence in century

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference since taking office next week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Mr Biden, who was sworn in on January 20, has broken with precedent by waiting so long to hold a full question and answer session with journalists. The White House says that he has frequently answered questions in informal settings instead. The press conference on March 25 will take place more than 60 days into Mr Biden's term. US media outlets both on the left and right have aimed increasingly sharp attacks at the president over the delay, with The Washington Post noting last weekend that Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had given five news conferences by the same point and Barack Obama had given two. Fox News has made the absence of formal press conferences into a constant headline.

  • Former NBA player Shawn Bradley paralysed in biking accident

    Former Mavericks center was hit by a car while riding his bike on 20 January

  • Volkswagen looks to electric vehicles, cost cuts for profit recovery

    Volkswagen is confident that cost cuts will help it raise profit margins in the coming years, the world's second-largest carmaker said on Tuesday, a day after outlining an ambitious electric mobility expansion. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement. Volkswagen aims to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles to 1 million this year, it said, adding it would also apply a standardised platform model introduced for vehicle production years ago to software, batteries and charging.

  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. With us today are Marcelo Rabach, our Chief Executive Officer; Luis Raganato, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mariano Tannenbaum, our Chief Financial Officer.

  • DHS head rejects GOP claims of border 'crisis'

    The head of the Department of Homeland Security, pushing back against Republican criticism of the Biden administration's border policies, refused on Wednesday to say that a surge of migrant children entering the United State is a "crisis.” (March 17)

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Analysis: Asia's fuel exporters target sales bump as refineries shut Down Under

    Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets. China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers Singapore and South Korea in the scramble for a piece of the action. Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE.

  • EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?

    Questions around race have been central to the murder case against the former Minneapolis police officer who leaned on George Floyd's neck while the Black man pleaded for air. Of the six men and three women selected through Monday for Derek Chauvin's jury, five are white, one is multiracial, two are Black and one is Hispanic.

  • Biden says he is ready to reform senate filibuster because ‘democracy is having a hard time functioning’

    Mr Biden has come under pressure from progressive Democrats to remove the filibuster in order to pass sweeping reforms

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Tinder is offering free COVID-19 tests and Tiger Woods has a new video game. Here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Biden DHS secretary says US-Mexico border is 'secure'

    Alejandro Mayorkas insists border is 'secure' but acknowledged the US is 'on pace to encounter more individuals' at border than in last 20 years; FOX News Washington correspondent Kristin Fisher reports

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • ‘They are all safe’: Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine to promote confidence in jab

    ‘They all work, they are all safe ... take whatever vaccine you can get,’ Mr Cuomo says about the vaccines

  • Analysis: Germany bets U.S. will make the best of 'bad deal' Nord Stream gas link

    Germany is betting the U.S. administration will take a pragmatic approach to the Nord Stream 2 project to ship Russian gas to Europe and is pushing for the pipeline's completion in defiance of U.S. opposition, officials and diplomats said. To try to block the $11 billion project, led by Russia's Gazprom, successive U.S. administrations have imposed sanctions on some entities and warned other companies involved in the project about the sanctions risk. President Joe Biden thinks the pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany is "a bad idea for Europe," the White House has said.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters