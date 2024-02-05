Border crisis: Gov. Abbott, Republican governors gather at Eagle Pass

TEXAS - Gov. Greg Abbott and more than a dozen Republican governors joined forces in Eagle Pass, Texas, speaking out against what they are calling "open border policies" put in place by the Biden administration.

Gov. Abbott held a press conference at Shelby Park to spotlight the actions he says he is taking to protect Americans and secure the border.

"We are here to send a loud and clear message that we are banding together to fight to ensure that we will be able to maintain our constitutional guarantee that states will be able to defend against any type of imminent danger or invasion," Gov. Abbott said.

A total of fourteen governors, each from different states, as well as other state agencies and officials, stood alongside Gov. Abbott in Eagle Pass to shed light on the crisis at the border.

"Half of the governors of the United States have joined with Texas in our cause to make sure states can do everything possible to secure our border," Gov. Abbott said. "Half of the governors that have joined the cause to support Texas are joining us at this event today."

"The federal government has failed Texans and Americans in providing that security and that safety, and that is why these governors are here today: to do our job," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

Last month, Gov. Abbott doubled down on his position after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration to temporarily remove nearly 30 miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande.

"Because Joe Biden has completely abdicated and abandoned his responsibilities to enforce the laws of the United States, I have used a clause in the constitution that empowers states to defend themselves," Gov. Abbott said. "It is Article One, Section Ten, Clause Three."

The White House argues it is trying to stop the influx of migrants at the border, with President Biden vowing to shut the border down if Congress can reach a deal to authorize it.

"I’ve done all I can do," Pres. Biden said. "Just give me the power. I've asked from the very day I got into office."

This weekend, a bipartisan group of senators raced to unveil a landmark border security bill supported by the president, though it faces opposition by Republicans in the House.

"You have to at least get caught trying," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Collin Allred said. "Let’s get going on this. Let’s not cede the argument to just the loudest voices in the room who want to do and pursue extreme policies."

But Gov. Abbott says the president can, and should, act now.

"Joe Biden does not need more legislative authority," Gov. Abbott said. "He just needs a backbone to step up and do his job and secure the border.