Reuters

After her son was killed fighting for the Syrian government in 2013, the state began paying Amouna al-Berri a monthly salary which easily covered all her household expenses. Today, the "martyrs salary" - given to families of people who have died for Damascus in the 11-year long war - barely pays for her diabetes medicine. Like many Syrians, Berri says getting by is harder today than at any point during the conflict, even though it has been several years since the last major battles and President Bashar al-Assad is firmly in control of most of the country.