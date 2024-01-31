If border deal fails, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema should run ... as far from D.C. as she can get

Will she or won’t she? As we await word on whether U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will run again, it strikes me that the real question is this:

Why on earth would she want to?

Especially as she watches her border compromise — the one that features changes Republicans have long been demanding — fall apart?

Sinema was the first Arizona Democrat in three decades to win a Senate seat, having run against a tin-eared Trump ally who managed to turn off suburban Republican women and independent voters. (Sound familiar?)

Sinema came up with a decent compromise

Since then, she’s done just what she promised during that 2018 campaign. She’s charted a middle course, in search of solutions that can win bipartisan support and she’s succeeded during one of the most polarizing eras in American politics.

Then the masochist in her decided to take on the border, back when Democrats were still insisting there was no crisis. Back when Republicans were shrieking about the “invasion” on America’s southern doorstep.

Sinema and Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., have managed to come up with what sounds like a decent and compromise to try to get control of the chaos. One that reportedly:

Raises the standard of proof to claim asylum beyond the current “credible fear” standard and speeds up the hearing process.

Requires those who cross illegally between ports of entry to be held in detention until they pass an initial asylum screening. Migrants who enter at legal points of entry and pass the initial screening, meanwhile, would be put into a monitoring program. All those who pass the initial screening would be given a final asylum decision within 90 days, and those who fail would be deported.

Ends catch and release, the program that results in masses of people being released into the country with a “notice to appear” for a hearing that is years away.

Requires the federal government to automatically reject migrants who cross the border between legal ports of entry once crossings reach a weekly average of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Based on the number of migrants pouring into Arizona, that would go into effect immediately.

Republicans in no hurry to fix the border

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., right, visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Somerton, Ariz., near the Cocopah Indian Reservation boundary on January 10, 2023.

“Our bill ends catch and release,” Sinema told reporters on Wednesday. “It ensures that the government both has the power and must close down the border during times when our system is overwhelmed. And it creates new structures to ensure that folks who do not qualify for asylum cannot enter the country and stay here.”

In other words, all things Republicans have been screaming about for years.

But now, suddenly, there’s no hurry to stop the “invasion.”

Now, suddenly, a new set of Republican talking points has emerged, as Republican after Republican insists this week that we don’t need any legislation to fix the border mess.

“We don’t need a border bill,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said late last week.

“We don’t need new laws, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said. “We just need a president who enforces the laws we already have,”

Trump changed his tune on an overhaul

Even Donald Trump says it.

“CLOSE THE SOUTHERN BORDER, NO BILL NECESSARY!!!” Trump thundered on social media on Wednesday.

Funny, that’s not what he used to say.

“The only long-term solution to the crisis, and the only way to ensure the endurance of our nation as a sovereign country, is for Congress to overcome open-borders obstruction,” Trump said in November 2018.

Remember when he called our asylum laws “archaic” and in dire need of an overhaul?

“Democrats must change our immigration laws right now,” he said in March 2019.

Five years later, the Sinema-Lankford-Murphy-led border compromise reportedly does just that. Republican supporters of the plan say they’ll never get a better deal, pointing to the fact that it requires no legalization of “Dreamers” or amnesty for immigrants already here illegally.

It's a good immigration deal, and it's dead

Aaaannd it appears dead.

Dead, even before we see terms of the deal. Killed by a former president who is far more interested in his own election prospects than in stopping the “invasion” on our southern doorstep.

The border compromise isn’t perfect, but it’s better than anything we’ve seen in a generation. Or four.

And like so much that happens in the nation's Capitol, it’s going nowhere.

The question isn’t “will Sinema run?”

It’s more likely, how far will she run — because she’s wasting her time in Washington. The place is beyond repair.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has no reason to run again, if border deal fails