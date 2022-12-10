Border Force set to seize lowest number of illegal firearms in a decade

The death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel prompted calls for greater action on gun crime and criminal gangs - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The number of illegal firearms seized by UK Border Force is set to reach its lowest level in a decade despite concerns over gun crime.

In the first nine months of this year, anti-smuggling staff at British ports seized just 134 lethal guns – down more than a third compared with the same period last year.



New figures to September suggest the agency will seize fewer weapons this year than in any since it was created in 2012.



The drop comes despite an increase in gun crime in two-thirds of police areas in England and Wales in the last 10 years. While gun crime has fallen by 14 per cent in total since 2012, the overall reduction has been led by decreases in London as it rises elsewhere.



In its annual strategic assessment of serious and organised crime last year, the National Crime Agency said there continues to be “high demand” on UK streets for illegal guns, which “quickly returned to previous levels” after the end of Covid lockdown restrictions.



The highest level of firearms activity continues to take place in London, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Merseyside.



Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a nine-year-old from Liverpool, was shot dead in August while getting ready for bed after two men chased into her home. Police have charged Thomas Cashman, 34, with murder and attempted murder.



The incident prompted calls for greater action on gun crime and criminal gangs.

In the north-east of England, firearms crime has more than tripled from an average of 91 firearms offences a year between 2009 and 2012, to 294 a year between 2019 and 2022.



In 2013, Border Force seized 1,543 lethal firearms and 2,118 non-lethal firearms, but those figures have fallen to 134 and 774 respectively so far this year.



Non-lethal firearms include pepper spray, silencers, imitation firearms and, since April 2020, parts of guns that were previously considered lethal.



But data show that even where current figures are adjusted to account for the change in classification of gun components, the number of seizures of lethal firearms has still declined significantly year-on-year.



Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said: “Sadly, it is all too clear that there has been no reduction in recent years in the number of lethal firearms in circulation in our nation’s towns and cities.

“So we have to ask why there has been such a sharp reduction in the number of guns being intercepted when they are smuggled through our nation’s ports.



“Our Border Force staff have an incredibly difficult job to do, and an increasingly diverse range of threats to deal with, but when it comes to priorities, stopping guns getting into the country and onto our streets must be very high on their list.”