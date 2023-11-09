Border Guard Service: 1,700 trucks blocked due to strikes on Polish-Ukrainian border

Polish truckers on strike have blocked about 1,700 trucks from passing through the Polish-Ukrainian border at three different checkpoints, said Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, at a Ukrinform press conference on Nov. 9.

Movement for cargo trucks was blocked at the Yavhodyn– Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska– Hrebenne crossings, and Krakivets-Korczowa border crossings, but cars, buses, and humanitarian aid were allowed to pass.

Nonetheless, Demchenko said during a press conference on Nov. 8 that it could affect the delivery of humanitarian goods, as the blocking of the crossings has slowed all traffic.

Half of the trucks were stuck at the Yavhodyn – Dorohusk crossing, Demchenko said.

According to data posted by Poland's National Revenue Administration, the waiting time at the Yavhodyn-Dorohusk was 41 hours, and 150 hours at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne.

It was previously reported on Nov. 7 that the strikes had completely blocked the Yahodyn – Dorohusk and Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne crossings.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest backers and a key transit partner since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Protesters are demanding renewed restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks permitted in Poland, claiming that the lack of such restrictions was hurting business for Polish drivers. They are also calling for a ban on transportation companies from outside the European Union.

According to Serhii Derkach, a deputy minister at Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry, Ukrainian officials were working with their Polish colleagues to resolve the situation.

"Polish colleagues confirm that the return of permits (for Ukrainian trucks) is one of the key requirements of truckers. For us, it is unacceptable in the conditions of war, with broken logistics chains and a (Black) Sea blockade," Derkach wrote on Facebook.

The deputy minister also pointed out that the Polish truckers' demands are in violation of the agreement on the liberalization of transport signed between Ukraine and the European Union in June 2022 and set to remain in force until July 2024.

"It is impossible for Poland to cancel it (the agreement). And we will work on its continuation," Derkach said.

