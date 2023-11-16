Border Guard: No signal that Slovak border will also be blocked

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has received no reports from its Slovak counterpart that the Ukraine-Slovakia border will be blocked by protesters, the service's press officer Andriy Demchenko said on air on Nov. 16, according to Ukrinform.

The Slovak Union of Freight Carriers (UNAS) threatened to join Polish truckers in blocking border crossing points with Ukraine in protest of in protest of the EU's liberalization of transport rules for Ukrainian trucks, Slovakian media outlet Pravda reported on Nov. 13.

"When Polish truckers were preparing for the rally, the warning came from the Polish border guards," Demchenko said.

"We have no information from our colleagues in Slovakia that such a move is being prepared or planned for a specific day."

Long lines have formed at the Ukraine-Slovakia border crossing however, as trucks reroute away from Poland.

Trucks travelling toward Vysne Nemecke in Slovakia, which is across the border from Uzhhorod in Ukraine, had to wait in an 18-kilometer line on Nov. 11.

There are currently 400 trucks waiting to cross into Ukraine from Slovakia, but there is movement and the border guard service is "not aware of any blocking of access roads," Demchenko said.

Ukraine's State Customs Service reported on their website that as of the morning of Nov. 16, trucks have to wait 41 hours on average to enter Ukraine from Slovakia.

Slovakia's police, labor inspectors, and Transport Department officials have been checking Ukrainian trucks waiting to cross, claiming that many Ukrainian vehicles do not meet requirements and lack certain documents.

