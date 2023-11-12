Border guards destroy a group of Russian invaders near Kupyansk-Lyman — video

The Russians were defeated with mortars and MK-19 grenade launchers

Ukraine’s Steel Border Assault Brigade defeated Russian infantry near Kupyansk-Lyman, as seen in a video published on Facebook by Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Nov. 12.

The invaders were defeated using mortars and MK-19 grenade launchers.

Read also: Ukraine attempt to disrupt Russian supply lines as it waits for help from adverse weather

Ukraine’s General Staff earlier reported Russian unsuccessful assault operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka and Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed seven attacks in the Kupyansk sector and countered enemy aviation-supported assault operations near the Serebryansky forest in Luhansk Oblast in the Lyman sector.

198 invading Russians were killed, with eight tanks and four armored vehicles destroyed, in the battle near Kupyansk-Lyman.

Read also: Russians to launch third wave of Avdiivka offensive as soon as weather improves

Russian shelling in the sector has seen a significant increase — during the day, 808 were recorded, Ground Forces Command spokesperson, Volodymyr Fityo, reported.

There were also 13 enemy assaults and 12 airstrikes, employing fire support helicopters, attack and bomber aircraft, and12 kamikaze drones.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine