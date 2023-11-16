Border guards of Offensive Guard capture Russian intelligence officer
While performing combat missions on the Svatove front, border guards of one of the combat units of the 15th mobile detachment captured a 38-year-old Russian intelligence officer.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Details: The prisoner said he previously worked as a repairman in the southeast of the Russian Federation, from where he was mobilised in October 2022.
First, he joined a tank brigade and built fortifications on the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine in Kursk Oblast.
In the autumn of 2023, he was transferred to a reconnaissance unit on the Svatove front, changed into a military uniform similar to the model of the Ukrainian army, and sent to conduct reconnaissance and assault operations, during which he came across a mine-explosive barrier.
Прикордонники взяли в полон 38-річного російського горе-розвідника
відео ДПСУ pic.twitter.com/faqnnouonk
— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) November 16, 2023
Quote: "After the explosion, the reconnaissance group left their wounded ‘brother’-in-arms.
Soldiers of the Steel Border Brigade evacuated the wounded Ruscist from the battlefield and provided first aid.
Therefore, the would-be scout survived thanks to being captured, and will subsequently replenish the exchange fund [for prisoners of war – ed.]."
Support UP or become our patron!