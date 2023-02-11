Border guards shoot down Russian plane near Bakhmut

Ukrainian border guards shoot down a Russian jet in the battle for Bakhmut.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards shot down another enemy aircraft in the battle for Bakhmut.

Today, the State Border Guard Service soldiers reduced the occupiers' air fleet by one combat vehicle. This is the second confirmed jet destroyed by a Border Guard unit's man-portable air defence system in a week."

Details: The air target, probably a Su-25 attack aircraft, was hit with a foreign-made man-portable air defence system.

"The hit caused the ‘bird’ to smoke and begin a sharp descent. The plane crashed when it hit the ground. Probably, the pilot was ‘demilitarised’ [the ‘demilitarisation’ of Ukraine was one of Russia's two stated main reasons for starting the full-scale war; Ukrainians often use this term to mock the Kremlin rhetoric – ed.] with the plane, our defenders did not see his ejection," the statement reads.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!