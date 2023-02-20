Border guards and soldiers conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, kill Wagner Group unit

11
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

State border guards along with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted a counteroffensive near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and killed a group of Wagnerites.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported that mortar units of the Border Guard have killed a Russian infantry group while drone operators have targeted those Russians who were trying to hide from shelling.

In the evening, Ukrainian defenders stopped 20 Wagnerites on the outskirts of Bakhmut using small arms. The invaders settled inside of buildings and waited for fire support from their side. The border guards attacked that group along with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Six occupiers were killed and nine more wounded, the rest ran away.

In total, six attacks of the occupiers were repelled.

